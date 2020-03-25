search
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft Reports Critical Security Vulnerability in Windows

On Monday, Microsoft reported a critical security vulnerability in Windows's Adobe Type Manager Library that could potentially affect millions of users.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Mar 25, 2020 at 8:45 am GMT
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

On Monday, Microsoft reported a critical security vulnerability that could potentially affect millions of Windows users. Note that the label “critical” is the highest severity rating that a threat could receive.

The security flaw exists in the Adobe Type Manager Library, which controls how the system renders and displays fonts.

According to Microsoft, the exploit involves tricking users into opening a document that contains hidden malicious content. Users don’t even have to click on the link, merely viewing the document in a preview screen could do the trick.

The advisory reads:

“There are multiple ways an attacker could exploit the vulnerability, such as convincing a user to open a specially crafted document or viewing it in the Windows Preview pane.”

The report further suggests that all recent versions of Windows are vulnerable to the new security flaw. These include Windows 7, 8, and 10, as well as Windows Server.

At the moment, Microsoft has not fixed the flaw. This makes you wonder:

What Can You Do About the Critical Security Vulnerability

The tech giant recommends disabling the Preview and Details panes in Windows Explorer.

Other workarounds that Microsoft suggested include disabling WebClient service and the ATMFD.DLL file in the registry. Alternatively, you could rename the ATMFD.DLL to protect the program’s functionality.

With that said, the Windows maker preaches caution when making these changes.

For example, renaming the .DLL file could disrupt the functionality of some programs that rely on embedded fonts or OpenType fonts. Likewise, incorrect changes to the Windows registry exposes users to system crashes. And this may require a full Windows reinstallation.

The solutions are not perfect. For instance, disabling the WebClient service still leaves the possibility of running a malicious program on a target computer or network.

However, Microsoft points out that users will be prompted for confirmation before the program opens. That way, you can be aware of suspicious activities.

Meanwhile, the tech company is currently working on an update to fix the critical security vulnerability.

Microsoft is aware of this vulnerability and working on a fix,” says the report.

“Updates that address security vulnerabilities in Microsoft software are typically released on Update Tuesday, the second Tuesday of each month.”

Read More: NSA Discovers Major Security flaw in Microsoft’s Windows 10

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Microsoft | Katherine Welles | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

AI Crushes the 2017 Microsoft Hackathon                                           

Brett ForsbergShare
Bildagentur Zoonar GmbH | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Montreal is an AI hub and Here's why                                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
chrisdorney / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Bing Adds Structured Data for COVID-19 Special Announcements 

Edgy UniverseShare
Google Chrome OS allowing virtual machines could be a big step forward in their OS offensive ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Official Chrome OS Virtual Desks: "Coming Soon"                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Internet Explorer bug Allows Hackers to Take Over PCs               

Rechelle AnnShare
With boosted hardware and features, the Hololens 2.0 might just be something worth investing in. | Image via Microsoft
Technology 2 min read

HoloLens 2.0 Teaser Video Hints at Next-gen Abilities               

Juliet ChildersShare
Sirirat | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

LinkedIn Just Made Writing Your Resume Super Easy                       

Chris ParbeyShare
VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Microsoft Acquires Conversational AI Development Company         

Rechelle AnnShare
Silver Wings SS / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft and Apple Collaborate on New iCloud App For Windows

Sumbo BelloShare
VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Microsoft Airband Initiative to Provide Internet to American Rura...

Rechelle AnnShare
Yahoo Messenger: have you ever used it? | BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Goodbye Yahoo Messenger, Hello "Squirrel"and Alternatives       

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

World's Biggest Tech Companies Unite to Fight Deepfakes           

Sumbo BelloShare
Peter Johnson, CEO of Kalo (formerly Lystable) | Techcrunch.com
Marketing 3 min read

PayPal Founders Fund "the World's Most Badass Recruitment Engine"...

StephanieShare
SergioVas / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Massive Amount of Disinformation on Bing Search Results Revealed

Edgy UniverseShare
Cubart | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

8 IoT Vulnerabilities That the CIA can Exploit                             

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Technology 4 min read

Edgy Explains: What is DNA Data Storage?                                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.