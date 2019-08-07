search
MIT's AI Knitting System Designs and Creates Woven Garments

People who can't knit can now have the opportunity to design and create their wool accessories, thanks to MIT's AI knitting system.

Sumbo Bello Aug 07, 2019
Creating a bobble hat or a glove can be pretty frustrating, especially when your knitting skill is not up to par. But now, an AI knitting system will allow you to create fancy garments without the need for you to pick up a needle.

Yes, you read that right. You can now knit your bobble hat or glove using artificial intelligence.

A team of scientists at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) has developed a computer-aided knitting system to automate the designing and manufacturing of knitted garments.

Whether you’re an expert or a novice knitter, you can create a design from customizable templates on the system. The design goes into the knitting machine, which then prints it from real wool.

Thanks to the templates, users can select and recreate various shapes of hats and gloves. Other customizable options include texture, patterns, colors, and dimension.

During its operation, a whole garment knitting machine executes a custom low-level program to manufacture each textile object,” the researchers wrote in their paper published in MIT CSAIL.

While the system is perfect for newbie knitters, expert users have an option to create their patterns from scratch. Also, a neural network system can generate more panels from an existing pattern.

In a test, the researchers noted that volunteers who have no knitting experience were able to create an intricate pattern of knitted hats and gloves.

Benefits and Limitations of MIT’s AI Knitting System

The advantage of the AI knitting system is fairly obvious.

It’s an easy and swift way to create personal attire and gift items. Also, more prominent manufacturing companies can make wooly knitted garments faster and more efficient since the system eliminates waste.

However, as impressive as it all sounds, the knitting system is not perfect. It appears to lack the real creativity that comes with knitting by hand.

Nevertheless, the system does exactly what the researchers designed it to do — make knitting easier for novices.

In a statement about the AI Knitting System, lead author of the study, Alexandre Kasparsaid:

“Whether it’s for the everyday user who wants to mimic a friend’s beanie hat or a subset of the public who might benefit from using this tool in a manufacturing setting, we’re aiming to make the process more accessible for personal customization.”

Read More: London Bar Will use AI Scanner to Serve Customers in Proper Order

