Mozilla Introduces Total Cookie Protection to Firefox

Mozilla has added a Total Cookie Protection feature to Firefox‘s Strict Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP).

There’s no denying that cookies are a useful technology.

Thanks to those little morsels, web developers can provide a more personal and convenient website visit. They let websites remember you — your logins and shopping carts, among others.

Unfortunately, cookies also pose a serious privacy issue.

That’s because web browsers allow cookies to be shared between websites. As a result, trackers can quickly tag and follow you from one website to another.

Indeed, this type of cookie-based browsing may be the most prevalent method of collecting user data.

Unsurprisingly, several browsers introduced new features to limit cookie tracking. In 2019, Mozilla added Enhanced Tracking Protection to Firefox to block trackers.

For example, it blocked cookies such as:

Cross-site cookies

Cryptominers

Social media trackers

Fingerprinter

Tracking of content in private windows

Now, the company is taking its fight to protect web users’ privacy to the next level. Last Tuesday, Mozilla has announced the new Firefox 86 and its Total Cookie Protection.

Here’s how it works.

Using the Total Cookie Protection in Firefox 86

According to Mozilla, Total Cookie Protection works by maintaining a separate “cookie jar” for each website you visit.

So, when a website deposits a cookie in your browser, it is automatically confined to its specific cookie jar. That way, it becomes impossible to share the cookie with other websites.

With that said, Total Cookie Protection makes a limited exception for some unique types of cross-site cookies.

According to executives at Mozilla:

“Total Cookie Protection makes a limited exception for cross-site cookies when they are needed for non-tracking purposes, such as those used by popular third-party login providers.”

To activate Total Cookie Protection, navigate to a webpage on the Firefox 86 browser. Then, click the shield on the left side of the address bar.

The Firefox Preferences Privacy & Security panel should pop up when you select the Protection Settings. From there, toggle Enhanced Tracking Protection on.

Finally, reload all the open tabs to activate the new privacy feature.

