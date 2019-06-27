search
Science 3 min read

New AI Universe Simulator is so Accurate Scientists Can't Explain How it Works

For the first time, astrophysicists use artificial intelligence technology in producing simulations of the cosmos. However, the new AI universe simulator is so eerily accurate that scientists don't know how it actually works.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jun 27, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Pixabay

Image courtesy of Pixabay

A team of astrophysicists developed an AI universe simulator that can generate complex 3D models of the universe.

It’s the first time that artificial intelligence technology has been used to perform such a task.

The project, called Deep Density Displacement Model or D3M, is the brainchild of Siyu He, a researcher from Flatiron Institute‘s Center for Computational Astrophysics, together with her colleagues from Carnegie Mellon University, UC Berkeley, Kavli Institute, and the University of British Columbia.

In a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the scientists described how fast and accurate D3M that they can’t explain how it works. Shirley Ho, a co-author of the study from Flatiron Institute, said:

“We can run these simulations in a few milliseconds, while other ‘fast’ simulations take a couple of minutes. Not only that, but we’re much more accurate.”

First AI Universe Simulator is Eerily Accurate

Despite the impressive speed of the AI system in producing simulations, it’s not what surprised the astrophysicists.

Instead, He and her team were perplexed with how their AI universe simulator can still create models of the universe accurately when certain perimeters were tweaked, even without receiving any training data about those varied parameters.

Ho added:

“It’s like teaching image recognition software with lots of pictures of cats and dogs, but then it’s able to recognize elephants. Nobody knows how it does this, and it’s a great mystery to be solved.”

For instance, if tweaked to show how much dark matter is present in the cosmos, the AI universe simulator can produce a precise 3D model with that information.

The astrophysicists trained D3M’s deep neural network using 8,000 different simulations produced by one of the highest-accuracy computer models available today.

He and her colleagues’ first simulations using D3M were of a box-shaped universe 600 million light-years across.

By comparison, D3M was able to complete one simulation in just 30 milliseconds while the slow-but-accurate technique took hundreds of computational hours to complete one simulation and current fast simulators took minutes.

Also, D3M’s results only had a relative error of 2.8 percent, whereas the existing high-accuracy model had a 9.3 percent relative error. Ho noted:

“We can be an interesting playground for a machine learner to use to see why this model extrapolates so well, why it extrapolates to elephants instead of just recognizing cats and dogs. It’s a two-way street between science and deep learning.”

Read More: Mirror Image Theory Suggests Existence Of An Antimatter Universe

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

Pixabay
Science 4 min read

Time Crystals are the Newest Form of Matter                                   

William McKinneyShare
Ah, the nebular cloud, where planetary systems are born. | Jivacore | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Galactic Archaeology and the key to Mapping Star DNA                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania | Mandritoiu | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Why Pittsburgh is on Track to be a 3D Printing Industry…

StephanieShare
All of these image were synthetically created by NVIDIA's AI. ¦ Image via NVIDIA
Technology 2 min read

NVIDIA AI Turns Sketches to Photorealistic Masterpieces           

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Adobe's Latest AI Tool can Identify Photoshopped Faces             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Collision with Dwarf Galaxy was Responsible for Milky Way's Rippl...

Zayan GuedimShare
Microsoft | Mike Mozart | Flickr.com
Culture 2 min read

Microsoft Acquires Conversational AI Development Company         

Rechelle AnnShare
UC Berkely | YouTube.com
Science 5 min read

Inspired by Babies, AI Robot Vestri can see the Future             

William McKinneyShare
This new study shows that, unsurprisingly, dark matter is not what we once previously thought. ¦ Pixabay
Science 4 min read

What Stephen Hawking Got Wrong About Dark Matter                         

Zayan GuedimShare
MIT's Stata Center, Home of CSAIL | News.mit.edu
Science 6 min read

MIT's new Compiling Method can Optimize Code Before Parallel Exec...

William McKinneyShare
James Webb Space Telescope | NASA
Science 3 min read

White House Proposes Cancellation of NASA's WFIRST Observatory

Rechelle AnnShare
There are plenty of questions that science still can't answer. Like, why does toast always land butter side down? | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

10 Scientific Questions Science Still Hasn't Answered               

Zayan GuedimShare
Dark matter is one of the most important and elusive entities in our Universe. Now, scientists may have found a new way of understanding the mysterious particle. | Image By klss | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Dark Matter Particles may Have Previously Undiscovered Properties

Zayan GuedimShare
The Pillars of Creation are one of the most interesting celestial entities yet found by humanity. Now, they may give us insight into something more interesting -- how stars are formed. | Image via spacetelescope.org
Science 3 min read

Pillars of Creation may Tell us how Stars are Formed                 

Zayan GuedimShare
insspirito | Pixabay.com
Science 5 min read

How to Find Dark Matter: SIMPS Particle Update                             

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Mirror Image Theory Suggests Existence of an Antimatter Universe

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.