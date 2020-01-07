search
Technology 3 min read

New Machine Learning Tool to run Codes Faster

Computer scientists create Ithermal, a machine learning tool that could expedite the process of running codes and make computing more efficient.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 07, 2020 at 8:05 am GMT
kkssr / Shutterstock.com

kkssr / Shutterstock.com

A team of researchers at MIT has invented a machine learning tool that’ll enable developers to improve their computing efficiency.

Getting code to run as fast as possible has never been a straightforward process. Developers and compilers often have to depend on performance models to run the code through a simulation of specific chip architecture.

While developers use the resulting information to address performance issues on the microprocessor, compilers optimize the code automatically for the speediest result.

The problem is that a considerably small group of experts write the performance models for machine learning manually. What’s more, these performance models are rarely appropriately validated.

This could cause the simulated performance measurements to deviate from real-life results.

A researcher in the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at MIT, Michael Carbin explained:

“Modern computer processors are opaque, horrendously complicated, and difficult to understand. It is also incredibly challenging to write computer code that executes as fast as possible for these processors.”

Well, that’s about to change.

In a series of papers, the researchers proposed a neural network model called Ithemal to automate the whole process. That means running codes will not only be easier and faster, but more accurate too.

So, how does the new tool work?

A Machine Learning Tool to Predict how Fast A Chip can run Code

According to the MIT team, the Ithemal model can analyze millions of automatically profiled basic blocks. That way, it’ll know how different chip architectures will execute computation.

Aside from taking the raw text as input, Ithemal doesn’t require manual entry of features to the input data. Using previously unseen blocks, the model can generate a single digit to indicate how fast a chip will execute a code.

This tool is a big step forward toward fully modeling the performance of these chips for improved efficiency,” says Carbin.

Compared with the conventional hand-crafted models, Ithemal reduced the difference between predicted and real-world speed by 50 percent.

Also, the researchers noted that Ithemal’s error rate was 10 percent. Intel‘s performance-prediction model, on the other hand, had a 20 percent error rate on various basic blocks across different domains.

That means Ithemal could predict how fast Intel chips would run code better than the performance model that the tech company itself built.

“If you want to train a model on some new architecture, you just collect more data from that architecture, run it through our profiler,” says one of the researchers.

“Use that information to train Ithemal, and now you have a model that predicts performance.”

Now, the team is trying to understand how the models make their predictions to attain better performance.

Read More: Coding Games for Kids: A Fun Way to Learn Computer Programming

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Dotted Yeti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Why Earthworms may be the First Martians                                         

William McKinneyShare
Charles Taylor | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

MIT CSAIL Teaches AI to Anticipate the Future                               

William McKinneyShare
Honza Hruby | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Git to Gitless: 3 key Improvements                                                     

Zayan GuedimShare
Kim Britten | Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

How To Fight Water Scarcity and Have Healthier Skin                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Create a Deep Learning Network That Functions on Ligh...

Rechelle AnnShare
Won't be long now until none of us are driving. | MIT CSAIL | Maplite
Technology 3 min read

MIT's Self-Driving System to let Cars Navigate Roads Without a Ma...

Rechelle AnnShare
Alex James Bramwell | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Next-gen, 3D-Printed Body Armor Inspired by the Conch Shell   

Zayan GuedimShare
Artem Oleshko | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Don't be Fooled, Image Recognition Tech can be Hacked               

William McKinneyShare
John Arehart | Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Turn Back Time With These 5 new Technologies                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Solar cells costs have dramatically decreased over the years. Now, researchers can answer why. | Image By Thongsuk Atiwannakul | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Explaining the Drastic Decline of Solar Cells Costs                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Barabasa / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Researchers Train AI to Spot Art Forgery                                         

Sumbo BelloShare
This new patent filing could revolutionize our modern power grids. | ktsdesign / Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

U.S Navy Files Patent for Room Temperature Superconductor       

Zayan GuedimShare
Chombosan | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Machine Learning Projects a Bigger Boost to World GDP Than Electr...

Zayan GuedimShare
Original image by rvlsoft / Shutterstock.com | Edited by R.A.Fuertes for Edgy.app
Marketing 3 min read

Google BERT: All you Need to Know About Google's Latest Update

Edgy UniverseShare
GagliardiImages | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

What Heuristics Study in Adolescents Means for Machine Learning

Edgy UniverseShare
A new AI model has been developed to be able to successfully screen patients at risk of mental psychosis. | Image By MriMan | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

New AI Better Than Humans in Diagnosing Mental Disorders         

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.