search
Technology 3 min read

Using A Deep Neural Network Model to Predict Elderly Care

To make elderly care cost-efficient, researchers developed an AI that could predict how often adults would seek treatment based on their healthcare history.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 23, 2019 at 8:30 am GMT
Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com

A team of researchers has developed an AI model that offers a cost-effective approach to elderly care.

Spendings on healthcare services for the elderly has been increasing since 1965.

Back in 2010, the average medical expenditures for Americans between the age of 65 and older were 2.6 times the national average. Similarly, people within this age group accounted for over 66 percent of U.S. medical spendings in the same year.

So, it’s not surprising that healthcare providers would be considering methods to cut costs without compromising elderly care. One way to do this involves an effective and fair allocation of healthcare funds.

That means healthcare providers must be able to predict how their services would be used accurately. That way, they would save a large sum of money by not allocating funds unnecessarily.

That’s where artificial intelligence models come in.

Assistant Professor at Aalto University and FCAI, Pekka Marttinen noted:

“Without a risk adjustment model, healthcare providers whose patients are ill more often than average people would be treated unfairly.”

Deep learning models can analyze previous behavior to predict the future. And researchers in Finland have developed one that does just that.

The new risk adjustment model can predict how often older adults seek treatment in a healthcare center and how the situation changes over time. Here’s how it works.

Using a Risk-Adjustment Model to Predict Elderly Care

Countries like the Netherlands, Germany, and the U.S. are already using a form of a risk-adjustment model. However, this is the first proof-of-concept on how deep neural network could improve the accuracy of such models.

To train their model, the researchers used data from the Register of Primary Health Care Visits of THL. The data consists of out-patient visit information for every Finnish citizen between the age of 65 or above.

It was the first time researchers were using the database to train deep machine learning models, and this led to remarkable results.

As it turned out, you don’t need an enormous dataset to get a reliable result from a deep model training. Instead, a relatively small dataset could provide a more accurate prediction.

Since acquiring a large amount of medical data is challenging, the result was a welcome development for the team.

Marttinen points out:

“Our goal is not to put the model developed in this research into practice as such but to integrate features of deep learning models to existing models, combining the best sides of the bot.”

The researcher further explained that health professionals could one day use the model to support decision making and allocate funds more reasonably.

Read More: NASA Scientists use Deep Learning to Create a Super Instrument

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

IBM
Technology 3 min read

IBM's AI Debater: The Robot you can Argue With                             

Rechelle AnnShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Russian Targeted Ads and Facebook's 'age of Accountability'   

Juliet ChildersShare
Google Home Smart Speaker | Smarthomeguide.net
Technology 3 min read

2017 Looks Better Already: two Google Homes Fall in Love         

William McKinneyShare
Scanrail1 | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Data Storage Appears to be Artificial Intelligence's New Frontier

William McKinneyShare
DenCG | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

World's Largest Hedge Fund Employees Rate Each Other With Blockch...

Juliet ChildersShare
Anastasia Sokolenko | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

5 Reasons why the Octopus Inspires Artificial Intelligence     

William McKinneyShare
Adobe's Project New View uses VR to create a 3D virtual world to help clients visualize data sets and trends | Image by r.classen
Science 3 min read

Adobe's Project New View Leverages VR to Create 3D Data Visualiza...

Juliet ChildersShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Microsoft Advertising Editor Gets new Look and Features           

Sumbo BelloShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

How AI and Clean Energy can Reduce Overpopulation Woes             

Juliet ChildersShare
George Dolgikh / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Agent Smith Malware Infects 25 Million Android Phones               

Sumbo BelloShare
Practically every game in this year's World Cup has involved VAR in some way. But, is it playing too much of a role in modern soccer? | Image by wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock
Technology 11 min read

How World Cup Tech is Changing the Game                                           

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Nd3000 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Happy Independence Day! 4 Ways the Fourth of July Will Look…...

Zayan GuedimShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Culture 4 min read

Elon Musk's OpenAI Bot Just Crushed a Dota 2 Pro Gamer!           

Rechelle AnnShare
Arthur Eddington was the first scientist to prove Einstein's theory of relativity | www.thefamouspeople.com
Science 4 min read

Meet Arthur Eddington, the Genius Behind Einstein                       

Rechelle AnnShare
Microsoft's Cortana hasn't had as much recognition as Siri or Alexa, but, maybe soon. | `Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Microsoft to Improve Cortana With Semantic Machines Startup   

Juliet ChildersShare
image by igorstevanovic
Culture 4 min read

Why We Should Care About Grammarly's Gender-biased Features   

Lewis McShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.