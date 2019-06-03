New Study Unveils the Technical Optimization Standards of Top Pages on Google

A new study conducted by researchers from Searchmetrics has revealed the technical optimization standards followed by the top-ranking websites on Google SERP today. Based on the analysis of landing pages that rank in the top 20 search results of Google for 10,000 keywords, the researchers were able to determine the following key optimization standards:

Landing pages on the top 10 of Google SERP load exceptionally faster than the pages on the lower ranks.

Landing pages on the top 10 of Google SERP frequently use modern web technologies like WebP images and HTTP/2 than the pages on the lower ranks.

The team reportedly conducted their analysis using Google Lighthouse, an open-source tool that can be used to audit websites technically at the URL level. The tool provides an in-depth analysis of a website’s performance, SEO, accessibility, and best practices.

In their whitepaper (available here), the researchers were able to highlight the significance of responsiveness and the page’s loading speed when it comes to Google Search ranking.

Technical Optimization Standards

Following the technical optimization standards, the top 20 pages in Google SERP were able to score significantly higher in two of the four Lightroom categories as compared to sites on the lower ranks. Here’s how Lightroom analyzed the landing pages.

The page performance was audited based on how fast the websites or apps load and how easy it was for users to access their content. On the other hand, the analysis for best practices was concentrated on the security features and the modern web development standards utilized by the sites.

For accessibility, the researchers used Lighthouse to analyze how well individuals with disabilities can access the websites or use the apps. Lastly, the researchers tested the SEO of the top-ranking pages based on how fast Google can crawl and display them in SERP.

The study revealed that the top-ranking pages got an average of 90.8 percent in SEO, 87.4 percent in performance, 73.8 percent in best practices, and 66.6 percent in accessibility.

The figures clearly showed that the top-ranking pages on Google Search invest more on page performance, search engine optimization, and security. Unfortunately, they don’t fair well on accessibility, which means they need to work more on making their sites welcoming to people with disabilities.

The team noted that the insights provided by Lightroom could be used by websites to prioritize improvements in areas that could help boost their Google rankings.