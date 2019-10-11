search
Technology 2 min read

Non-Destructive Method of Scanning Computer Chips Developed

A non-destructive method of scanning computer chips would allow detection of chip defects without opening or tearing the machine apart.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 11, 2019 at 6:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

A new non-destructive method of scanning computer chips can reveal defects.

Chips are an essential part of every computer. And this piece of technology has evolved over the years until we can now have them in smartwatches and smart shoes.

A single computer chip is made from silicon and metal and contains as many as a billion transistors. These pieces are perfectly aligned to create an electrical signal.

However, these numerous parts also made it challenging for manufacturers to guarantee that a transistor was without defect. In other words, it’s almost impossible to tell if a chip is defective.

Well, that’s about to change.

The researchers at the Paul Scherer Institut and colleagues at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering have teamed up to address this issue. Together, they developed a non-destructive method of scanning computer chips to ensure its fully functional.

The researchers are calling the new technique ptychographic x-ray laminography.

Scanning Computer Chips With X-rays

The new technique uses x-rays from a synchrotron to illuminate a small part of a rotating chip at a specific angle. This results in diffraction patterns, which the researchers can measure with a photon-counting detector array.

They can then use the data to generate high-resolution slice images of the chip, and create 3D renderings from these images.

At this point, they simply have to compare the 3D image with the original design to spot possible defects. By scanning their computer chips, companies can verify design specifications.

However, the new method has another advantage.

According to the researchers, you can also reverse engineer circuit designs using the new technique to understand the purpose. What’s more, the chip won’t be destroyed in the process.

Co-author of the study, Anthony F. J. Levisaid:

“The majority of a chip’s intelligence is how it is wired. It is like the connectome of a brain. By viewing a chip in detail, you can non-destructively figure out what it does. With this technology, hiding intellectual property in a chip is over.”

The researchers are now working on improving the x-ray microscope performance, as well as the imaging speed and resolution.

Read More: Computer Chip: Carbon Nanotubes Pick up the Slack

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Introduce a New Way to Monitor Gym Exercises         

Sumbo BelloShare
This multi-billion dollar acquisition could mean great things for both parties involved. ¦ Image via Mellanox
Technology 3 min read

Nvidia Confirms Mellanox Acquisition for $6.9-billion               

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Two-Qubit Quantum Gate Successfully Built for the First Time 

Zayan GuedimShare
Smart shoes are becoming more popular by the day. But, are they just gimmick? | Image By Maridav | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Mixed Reviews -- Are Smart Shoes Useful or a Gimmick?               

Sumbo BelloShare
Adobe's Project New View uses VR to create a 3D virtual world to help clients visualize data sets and trends | Image by r.classen
Science 3 min read

Adobe's Project New View Leverages VR to Create 3D Data Visualiza...

Juliet ChildersShare
Nvidia Holodeck | Nvidia.com | Koenigsegg
Technology 3 min read

Star Trek Inspires the Nvidia Holodeck, a VR Wonder                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Samsung's new wearables release has tech fans buzzing. | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Leak Reveals New Wearable Device Lineup                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer Chip: Carbon Nanotubes Pick up the Slack                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Artur Balytskyi | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Why Tron 3 may be the First Major Hollywood VR Film                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Georgy Shafeev | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Gold Nanoparticles + Microlasers = Better Frequency Comb Tech

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Facebook's AI Habitat Uses Photorealistic Homes to Train AI Model...

Zayan GuedimShare
The LumiWatch, a skin-projected screen. | Image via Robert Xiao | Carnegie Mellon University
Technology 3 min read

LumiWatch Makes Your arm Into a Touchscreen                                   

Zayan GuedimShare
With their acquisition of an AR holography startup, Apple could be paving the road towards an AR glasses product in the future. | Image by Andrey Bayda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Apple News Roundup: AR Glasses, Phone Leaks, and new Watch Design...

Juliet ChildersShare
The current version of Sussex's acoustic projector. The speaker is contained in the back, together with the tracking camera and one of the acoustic lenses. The part in white is the second acoustic lens in the telescope. | Image Credit: University of Sussex
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Create World's First Sound Projector Using $12 Webcam

Sumbo BelloShare
Chips. How long will they be around? | Artefacti | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

How 'Valleytronics' Could Help Keep Moore's Law Alive               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

New AR Head-Mounted Display Offers Better Realistic Viewing

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.