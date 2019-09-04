5 YouTube SEO Tools to Improve your Rankings

Producing high-quality videos is one of the most effective ways to build your brand. Many successful companies from Apple to Cisco have YouTube channels. Here they promote products, host interviews, and provide demonstrations.

YouTube provides a platform where you can engage with customers. However, don’t make the mistake of viewing it like any other social media platform.

In your marketing strategy, you should approach your YouTube content in a similar way to how you would promote regular content on your website. In other words, it’s important to optimize YouTube videos for maximum exposure using YouTube SEO tools.

Just like Google, YouTube employs complicated algorithms to provide its users with the most relevant video content.

Just as you would give your blog posts the SEO treatment, you should do the same for your videos. If you want your videos to appear at the top of YouTube searches you need to learn how to use keywords, tags, and titles to your advantage.

Luckily, YouTube SEO is easy to learn and once you know the basics you can apply them to your old videos and work SEO tactics into your process for new videos. In addition, you can use tools to make this process all the more efficient.

Here are 5 YouTube SEO tools you need to know if you want your content to rank number one.

5 YouTube SEO Tools to Improve Your Ranking

1. UberSuggest

UberSuggest is an intelligent tool that will help you to select the best keywords for your video. Once you have come up with basic themes and topics you want to target with keywords, your next stop should be UberSuggest.

This free tool will help you to analyze your chosen keywords to make sure you are using the most effective ones for ranking.

All you need to do is enter your keyword in UberSuggest and select YouTube from the menu. In a matter of seconds, the tool will analyze your keyword and provide you with valuable information.

UberSuggest will tell you how many times the keyword gets searched. This will indicate whether or not your keyword is relevant. If a keyword is getting searched a lot, your video has higher chances of getting views.

Then it will tell analyze the competition to see how many other YouTubers are targeting the same word. This will provide you with a difficulty rating for your keyword. The more difficult a keyword is, the harder it will be for your video to rank.

UberSuggest should be the first YouTube SEO tool you use when optimizing your videos to rank.

2. VidIQ

On YouTube, tags are just as important as keywords for SEO. Our next Youtube SEO tool will help you to choose the right tags for your video. VidIQ will help you to select the most-searched categories so you can rank for the right keywords.

VidIQ is a free and easy-to-use chrome extension. Once you create a free account, this YouTube SEO tool will analyze your competition. First, you can search for your chosen keywords from your research to see what types of videos are currently ranking for them.



The tool will also let you see a detailed breakdown of every video’s SEO on YouTube. When you open a video on the site ,you will see a panel on the right side. This will show you that video’s SEO score, referrer’s and its number of end screens. You will also be able to see all of the tags used for that video and by the channel.

VidIQ will also tell you how well the video is ranking for every tag. To view the competitors search volume and competition rating, you simply click the tags. This will allow you to estimate whether or not you could outrank them for the same tags.

After evaluating the other videos that appear at the top of Youtube search results, you’ll know what keywords and tags you should use. Always make sure to choose the tags with the highest search volume but the lowest competition rating. Add them to the relevant video and it should help you reach your target audience.

Although YouTube will let you add as many tags as you please, you should only add tags that are relevant. In other words, do your research and choose quality over quantity.

Combine tags with keywords and you will be able to master categories and searches for unstoppable YouTube SEO.



3. Canva



The third SEO hack you need to use if you want hits and engagement is optimizing your YouTube video thumbnail. Canva is the perfect YouTube SEO tool to make this process quick and easy.

Canva is a free graphic design tool that helps you to create eye-catching thumbnails for your YouTube videos. A picture says a thousand words, so your audience is more likely to be drawn in by your thumbnail than your title.

Here’s how to create the best video thumbnails for Youtube SEO:

Think colorful and get creative.

You should use a combination of clear text and high-quality images.

Remember that when your thumbnail appears in search results it’s going to be tiny. That means the bigger and clearer the better.

When creating your thumbnails you should always set the resolution to 1280×720 and use the stand PNG or JPG format.

and use the stand or format. Try to keep the file size under 2MB.

Canva is a great Youtube SEO tool that will help you to create customized thumbnails for all your videos, that will help you rank.

4. Keyword Density Tool

So far, we have YouTube SEO tools for keywords, tags, and thumbnails. Next up is titles.

Keyword Density Tool will help you to optimize your video titles. Just like for blog posts, video titles are the best place to include your target keyword. After some keyword research, you should have a term that best describes what your video is about.

As well as including your keyword in the title, you should also add it into the video description.

This will make sure your video answers relevant search queries on Youtube.

However, you need avoid keyword stuffing and making your SEO tactics too obvious. This is where the Keyword Density tool comes in handy. It will tell you if you are overusing keywords so you can avoid over-optimization. Overusing keywords will have the opposite effect and could damage your search rankings and reputation.

Keyword stuffing not also makes you come across as fake, but could get you banned from search engines completely. To avoid the worst, make sure to use this YouTube SEO tool.

5. Cyfe

Once you have put in the work, you’ll want to see if it’s paying off. Cyfe is one of the best YouTube SEO tools to will help you to track and analyze how your videos are performing.

Cyfe will provide you with all the stats you need so you can motior your channel and each video.

It’s important to look at performance metrics including:

Views

Audience retention

Engagement

Traffic sources.

You can find all this information by using this handy YouTube SEO tool. Continually assessing your channel’s progress is an essential part of YouTube SEO. It lets you see what’s working and where you need to improve.

Obviously, you need to start off with high-quality videos that offer value to your audience.

Next, the most important parts of YouTube SEO are keywords, tags, titles and thumbnail images. These YouTube SEO tactics are what will give you a competitive edge.

These five YouTube SEO tools will help you to master this so your amazing videos can rank.

Once you put in the work, make sure to monitor your success so your channel can continue to develop and move up in the ranks.