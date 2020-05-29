search
Marketing 3 min read

Page Experience to Become a Google Ranking Signal Soon

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 29, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 29, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Fonstra / Shutterstock.com

Fonstra / Shutterstock.com

Google has announced that it would begin incorporating page experience as a ranking signal. The new ranking factor won't be live until 2021.

Several studies indicate that web users prefer sites that offer excellent page experience.

Main Takeaways:

  • Google to make page experience a ranking signal next year.
  • The company made the early announcement to give site owners and admins enough time to improve their websites.

Over the years, Google has added various user experience criteria as ranking factors on its search engine. These include mobile-friendliness and page speed.

Earlier in the month, the Chrome team also introduced Core Web Vitals. It’s a set of metrics — related to speed, responsiveness, and visual stability — to help site owners evaluate the user experience on the web.

Now, Google is adding to this work. Yesterday, the search engine giant announced an early look at an upcoming search ranking factor that incorporates these metrics.

In a blog post announcement, Director of Engineering for Search Ecosystem, Sowmya Subramanian‎ wrote:

“We will introduce a new signal that combines Core Web Vitals with our existing signals for page experience to provide a holistic picture of the quality of a user’s experience on a web page.”

Note that the announcement is a sort of heads up. Google wants to inform people about the new ranking factor as early as it can.

So, the changes will not take effect until at least 2021.

Google’s Page Experience Signal

Google is calling the upcoming ranking signal the Page Experience signal.

Along with the Core Web Vitals, the new signal consist of other existing user experience metrics. These include mobile-friendliness, safe-browsing, HTPPS-security, as well as intrusive Interstitial guidelines.

Since user experience and expectations are continually evolving, the metrics will continue to change over time.

“Because we continue to identify and measure aspects of page experience, we plan to incorporate more page experience signals on a yearly basis,” said Google.

Page Experience and Ranking

As you may have guessed, the upcoming signal’s goal is to help site owners build pages that users enjoy.

So, pages that provide a high-quality user experience based on the new signal will enjoy a higher ranking on Search. With that said, content relevance is still an essential factor when it comes to ranking on Google.

Highly relevant content to a specific query will rank high in search results, even though the page experience signal is weak. But, there’s an exception to the rule.

“A good page experience doesn’t override having great, relevant content,” says Google. “However, in cases where there are multiple pages with similar content, page experience becomes much more important for visibility in Search.”

How can you Evaluate Core Web Vitals?

A variety of Google tools are available for measuring Core Web Vitals. These include the Search Console, PageSpeed Insight, Lighthouse, Chrome DevTools, Chrome UX report, among others.

A Chrome browser plugin for evaluating Core Web Vitals should be available soon. Also, Google is working with third-parties to create other tools that can determine the metrics.

Read More: Mueller Explains Why Google Rewrites Meta Descriptions

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Andrew Kelly | Reuters
Technology 3 min read

Alphabet Launches Cybersecurity Company to Fight Internet Threats

Rechelle AnnShare
13_Phunkod / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

How to Evaluate the Quality of User Experience on Websites     

Edgy UniverseShare
Wangbar | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

6 Things AI can do now That it Couldn’t do Last…             

Juliet ChildersShare
Google Play Store logo | Google
Technology 3 min read

Google Removes Malicious Camera Applications from Play Store 

Rechelle AnnShare
Naritsorn Hirunon | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Study Finds UGC and Organic SEO Most Effective Local Web Traffic...

Chris ParbeyShare
Google Go, the tech giant's experimental app in India and Indonesia, has recently been hit with a wave of bad reviews. | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Google's Datasets Markup Schema Means Snippets Display More Data

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Screengrab from Farshid Salemi Parizi YouTube Channel
Technology 3 min read

Smart Ring Tracks Finger Location for Better Hand Motion Monitori...

Sumbo BelloShare
AngieYeoh / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google Maps Launches new Features to Mark its 15th Anniversary

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Huawei to Launch New Devices Powered by its In-House OS           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

New Video Report Tools for Google Search Console Released       

Edgy UniverseShare
cgstock / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Says its not Killing Ad Blockers, Just Making Them Safer

Rechelle AnnShare
Anton Ivanov | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

See how Nimesh Patel Sues Facebook Over Privacy Infringement 

William McKinneyShare
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds New Shopping Section to Search Result                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Vantage_DS / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google to Roll out New Google Assistant Features This 2020     

Edgy UniverseShare
Google just took a leaf out of the Star Wars book by adopting new physical security methods. | Image By Bennian | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Star Wars-Inspired Google Implements Use of Physical Security Key...

Juliet ChildersShare
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

New Australian Law to Disable Encryption Protections of Tech Comp...

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.