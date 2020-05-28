search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds new Core Web Vitals Feature to Search Console

Profile Image
Edgy Universe May 28, 2020 at 6:55 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
May 28, 2020 at 6:55 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com

WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com

Google is replacing the old Speed report on the Google Search Console with a new feature called Core Web Vitals report to enhance user experience.

Google first introduced the Core Web Vitals earlier in the month. At the time, it described the report as a way to “fix poor user experiences on your site.”

Now, the search engine company is adding the report to Search Console.

Main Takeaways:

  • You can now access the new report on the Google Search Console.
  • Core Web Vitals is essential for providing a good user experience for your site.
  • The 2020 Core Web Vitals consist of three metrics — LCP, FID, and CLS.

According to Google, the set of metrics that the Core Web Vitals offer is critical to all experiences on the web. That’s why the tech company has rolled out a more natural way for site owners to measure them — via Search Console.

As essential as page speed is, Google believes that having a site that loads fast is not enough to keep users happy. That’s why the new report is replacing the old Speed report on the Search Console.

Aside from meeting specific expectations for loading, good user experience on a site include interactivity and visual stability, says Google.

With that said, here’s a detailed look at the metrics.

The Three Metrics that Represent the 2020 Core Web Vitals

1. Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

LCP measures perceived load speed. It also marks the point in a page load timeline when the primary content likely loaded. The ideal speed here is 2.5 seconds or faster.

2. First Input Delay (FID)

Unlike LCP, FID measures responsiveness and quantifies a users’ experience when interacting with a page for the first time. The ideal measurement here is less than 100 seconds.

3. Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

Along with measuring visual stability, CLS also quantifies the amount of unexpected layout shift of visible page content. The ideal measurement here is less than 0.1.

Why Google Selected these Metrics as Core Web Vitals

Google selected these metrics because they capture essential user-centric outcomes. Also, they are measurable and have supporting lab diagnostic metric equivalents.

To improve your site’s metrics s on Search Console, Google recommends fixing everything labeled “Poor” first. After that, you can prioritize your next step based on issues affecting the most URLs.

Read More: Google Outlines Security Issues That the Search Console Reports

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Geralt | Pixabay
Marketing 4 min read

How the EU Google Antitrust Case Could Affect you                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

YouTube to Expand its Fact Check Panel to the U.S.                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google Releases Library For Quantum Machine-Learning Applications

Sumbo BelloShare
Alex Ruhl / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Search Engines Reportedly Index Links to Private Whatsapp Groups

Sumbo BelloShare
Yahoo Messenger: have you ever used it? | BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

Goodbye Yahoo Messenger, Hello "Squirrel"and Alternatives       

Juliet ChildersShare
Jane0606 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Responds to Rumored Search Ranking Update                         

Edgy UniverseShare
Gmail just brought us some new updates and add-ons. here's what to expect. | Image By BigTunaOnline | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Tools Like Compose Actions Give Gmail a Boost                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Inside Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors | The Broad Art Foundation, Los Angeles
Culture 15 min read

Art in a Technological World                                                                 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
The Selfish Ledger
Science 4 min read

Google's 'The Selfish Ledger': one way big Data Could Reshape the...

Rechelle AnnShare
By iinspiration | Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

How to Write the Best SEO Title Tags for Your Web…           

Rechelle AnnShare
Eric Schmidt | Chairman of Alphabet | 360b | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Alphabet CFO: Acquisition Strategy Focused on Cloud Computing

StephanieShare
Tero Vesalainen | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

New Microsoft Guidelines Make Bad Words Ban Worthy                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Stuart Miles / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains how to Avoid Meta Description Rewrites             

Sumbo BelloShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

YouTube to Rely More on AI Moderation in the Coming Weeks       

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

TikTok Emerges as top Platform for Driving Advertising ROI     

Edgy UniverseShare
Glass Enterprise AGCO
Technology 5 min read

Look out! Google Glass is Back With Enterprise Edition             

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.