Pinterest Tests New Shopping Features for Retailers

Pinterest is currently testing some new shopping features for retailers. These include product ratings, Popular, and "Best Seller" labels.

Pinterest is not a popular social media platform compared to Facebook and Instagram. However, a growing audience relies on it for inspiration — ranging from what to try to what to buy.

With over 200 billion ideas on more than 4 billion boards, Pinterest provides insight into emerging trends. It’s no wonder that retailers rely on the platform to sell more products.

Pinterest is currently testing several shopping features that are designed to draw more attention to product pins. With more people looking at these pins, the new components should result in more sales for retailers.

While the feature seems to be part of a quiet rollout, a Pinterest spokesperson released a statement to Search Engine Journal.

It reads:

“Millions of people come to Pinterest every month to find inspiration about what to try and buy. That’s why we’re continuing to make it easier for Pinners to find products from trusted merchants, especially as parents are adjusting to this new kind of Back to School season.”

Here’s a breakdown of the shopping features that Pinterest is currently testing.

New Pinterest Shopping Features for Retailers

1. Popular and Best Seller Labels

Pinterest is currently testing two new labels — “Popular” and “Best Seller” — on Product Pins. Thanks to these new labels, users can quickly find trending products based on others’ buying.

Besides the new labels, Pinterest will also start showing the updated sales price next to the original price on Product Pins. That way, users will become more aware of how much they save on each purchase.

2. Product Ratings and Shipping Information

Pinterest is also testing product ratings and shipping information to help users with their purchasing decisions. The social platform will collect aggregated product ratings from retailer websites.

3. Updates to Shopping Recommendation

Finally, Pinterest is updating its Shopping Spotlights section — the curated shopping recommendation in the search tab.

Besides adding more editorial option, the section will now also feature information on articles. That means publishers and influencers can now add longer descriptions and organize their posts into categories.

Again, these features are currently in their testing phase. So, be on the lookout for them the next time you’re using Pinterest.

