search
Science 2 min read

Researchers Discover Link Between Salt Intake and Weight Gain

A new study conducted by researchers from Vanderbilt University explored the relationship between weight gain and excessive salt intake.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 01, 2019 at 3:07 pm GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Excessive salt intake can lead to weight gain. That was the take away from a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Several past studies have linked excessive salt intake with high blood pressure. In fact, health professionals often recommend reducing salt intake to control blood pressure.

However, it seems that excess salt may be affecting our health in other ways.

The general belief is that salty foods make people drink more water. Well, it turns out that the reverse is the case.

According to the researchers at Vanderbilt University, salty foods actually reduce thirst and make people prone to overeating. As a result, it increases the chance of weight gain, and even metabolic syndromes, which leads to diabetes.

Packaged food with high salt content intakes includes frozen dinners, canned meals, salted nuts and seeds, processed cheese, among others.

Most people in the United States already eat 50 percent more salt than recommended on a daily basis. As such, it becomes crucial now more than ever to cut back salt intake.

But how?

Breaking Your Salt Intake Habits

The researchers recommended reading food labels before consuming them. That’s because, aside from deli meats, some canned and frozen food, including beans and vegetables, can have high salt levels.

Avoid foods that are generally not associated with being salty but contain sodium ingredients. Instead, consider no-salts-added brands.

However, if you can’t find such a brand, the researchers recommend rinsing the food under running water to remove as much salt as possible.

Also, when cooking or seasoning food, consider using other alternatives to table salt, onion salt, and garlic salt. It could be herbs and spices, granulated garlic and freeze-dried onions are also acceptable alternatives.

Finally, when eating out, ask the chef to limit the salt in your food. And if you’re ever in need of more seasoning, reach for the pepper, never the salt shaker.

It could take up to eight weeks to undo your salt intake habits. However, when you lose your taste for salt, you’ll find it a bit easier to identify when a portion of food has too much salt.

Read More: New Study: You Can Smell Food With Your Tongue

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

How Alcohol, Caffeine, and Nicotine Affects Sleep Duration     

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Uncategorized 3 min read

Fluoride Exposure May Diminish Kidney and Liver Function of Teena...

Sumbo BelloShare
Mazda Cx-9 SkyActiv Engine Technology | TTAC | thetruthaboutcars.com
Technology 3 min read

Mazda's New Combustion Engine is all About Efficiency!             

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Will Automation and Robots Render Humans Jobless?                       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Researcher Discovers Hurricane can Trigger Seismic Activities

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Upcoming Huawei Flagship Phone Will Launch Without Google Apps

Rechelle AnnShare
The Green New Deal may be a pipe dream, but it has people talking | Pixabay
Culture 4 min read

The Green New Deal -- Is it Feasible?                                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Pexels
Science 3 min read

How to Train Your Brain to Eat Less Sugar Using Video…   

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Migraine Attacks Could be Triggered by Excessive Caffeine Intake

Sumbo BelloShare
Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Leading U.S Businesses Call for Major Climate Action                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Science 3 min read

Scientists Discover How Itch Signals are Transmitted to the Brain

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Culture 3 min read

Apple Production to Move From China to Southeast Asia               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Enforcing Short-Term Rental Rules Using AI Technology               

Sumbo BelloShare
Finalizing Paris Agreement 2015 | COP Paris | Flickr
Technology 3 min read

Why Government Incentives Help Foster Green Innovation, Curb Emis...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Science 3 min read

New Study Found A Link Between Chili Intake and Dementia         

Sumbo BelloShare
Willyam Bradberry
Science 8 min read

Why Manners Matter More to Robotic Automation Than You Think 

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.