search
Science 3 min read

Researchers use Experimental Method to Find High-Entropy Alloys

Materials scientists use data analytics to discover a new class of super-hard alloys. This experimental method could accelerate research into the emerging field of High-Entropy Alloys.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Jun 19, 2019 at 8:45 am GMT
Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

Conventional alloys are made by mixing two or more metallic and/or non-metallic elements in order to obtain a compound with specific enhanced properties compared to the starting materials.

But in recent years, High-Entropy Alloys (HEAs) emerged as a novel class of materials. There are no primary and secondary elements in high-entropy alloys as usually four, five or more elements are added to the mix in nearly equal proportions.

The resulting compounds exhibit mechanical and thermal properties that are far superior to those of conventional alloys.

While research into high-entropy alloys goes back to the early 1980s, it’s only during the last decade that this field has picked up speed thanks to the development of new scientific investigation techniques.

Experimental Method to Discover Super-Hard High-Entropy Alloys

Scientists from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, have discovered a new class of extremely-hard alloys using an experimental method they described in a paper published in Nature Communications.

Aside from the experimental electron microscopy tool the researchers used in their investigation, the physical mechanisms behind the observed properties in HEAs, data analytics was also key to their findings.

“We used materials informatics — the application of the methods of data science to materials problems — to predict a class of materials that have superior mechanical properties,” said lead author Jeffrey M. Rickman.

By developing and testing this technique, Lehigh researchers hoped they would identify promising HEAs.

“However, we found alloys that had hardness values that exceeded our initial expectations. Their hardness values are about a factor of 2 better than other, more typical high-entropy alloys and other relatively hard binary alloys.”

Materials informatics has become a powerful tool used by scientists today to design alloys with the desirable thermal and mechanical properties that conventional alloys can’t provide.

Ferroelectrics, batteries, thermoelectrics, and hydrogen storage are just examples of the industries and technologies that could benefit from the application of materials informatics to engineer novel HEAs.

“Creation of large data sets in materials science, in particular, is transforming the way research is done in the field by providing opportunities to identify complex relationships and to extract information that will enable new discoveries and catalyze materials design,” Rickman said.

But Lehigh scientists have already thought about a specific area of application of their newly-found super-hard alloys. HEAs with such hardness can potentially withstand severe projectile impacts, so they would be interesting to study for soldiers protection systems.

Read More: Scientists Develop Low-Cost Energy-Efficient Alloys

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Data breaches are everywhere these days.| HowToStartABlogOnline.net | Flickr.com
Technology 3 min read

You Probably got 'Pwned' in the Recent Ticketfly Data Breach 

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

A Single AI's Carbon Emission is Nearly 5x Greater Than a…

Zayan GuedimShare
Thousands of exoplanets have now been discovered and analyzed by astronomers on Earth, but this one might just be the strangest one yet. | Image via sakkmesterke | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

WASP-127b: The Strangest Exoplanet Ever Found                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Fotoearl | Shutterstock.com
Culture 9 min read

What Star Wars Teaches us About the Future of Cryptography     

Juliet ChildersShare
The EU has reiterated its claims to protect its mobile networks from possible cybersecurity threats from Chine 5G networks. ¦ Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

EU Wants to Close Backdoors in Chinese 5G Tech                             

Zayan GuedimShare
Google Go, the tech giant's experimental app in India and Indonesia, has recently been hit with a wave of bad reviews. | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Google Announces Changes to Google Go app Amid bad Reviews     

Juliet ChildersShare
Adobe's logo | r.classen | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How Adobe's new Cloud Device Co-op Service can Track you Across…...

Alexander DeShare
Everything Possible | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Data Analysis: Competitive Future Employees Will Have This Skill

William McKinneyShare
A team of researchers just discovered how to magnetize the element Ruthenium. As only the fourth magnetic element ever discovered, this could lead to new research and manufacturing techniques in computing, engineering, and scientific research. | Image by pippeeContributor | Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Ruthenium: the Fourth Room Temperature Magnetic Element           

Zayan GuedimShare
Future solutions are needed for a future problem. | Image By urbans | Shutterstock
Science 5 min read

The U.S Power Grids are Failing -- How to Revamp a…

Zayan GuedimShare
HyperTools generated visualization of changing temperatures across the Earth's surface from 1875-2013 | Static image by Contextual Dynamics Laboratory, Dartmouth College via Techxplore.com
Technology 3 min read

HyperTools: Software That Generates Complex Data Visualizations

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Reviving Decomposed Molecules May Lengthen the Life of Batteries

Zayan GuedimShare
The UK Parliament | © UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor
Culture 2 min read

UK Government Introduces Large-Scale AI National Plan               

Rechelle AnnShare
After 30 years, the Internet has changed dramatically. Tim Berners Lee is not happy with the direction it has taken. ¦ Image via cern
Culture 3 min read

30 Years Later, Tim Berners Lee is Unhappy With the Web           

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by OliveTree | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Cresols Make Carbon Nanotubes Commercially Scalable                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

How to Build a Successful Content Marketing Team                         

Chris ParbeyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.