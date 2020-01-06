search
Technology 3 min read

Samsung is Preparing to Unveil its Neon Project at CES

A Redditor just discovered some videos regarding Samsung's mysterious Neon project, giving us a glimpse of what the future of CGI looks like.

Profile Image
Rechelle Ann Fuertes Jan 06, 2020 at 8:50 am GMT
Screenshot from Good Content | Tech Youtube Channel

Screenshot from Good Content | Tech Youtube Channel

For the past few weeks, Samsung‘s subsidiary, STAR Labs, has been teasing about its Neon project. Both Samsung and STAR Labs have been highly secretive of the project, ensuring not to reveal anything ahead of its alleged unveiling at CES this week.

But, human curiosity knows no bounds. A Reddit user has discovered unpublished Vimeo videos about the mysterious project while playing around Neon’s website source code.

Redditor u/sanika wrote on Reddit:

“I was just browsing around and in the source code of their page https://www.neon.life/ I found vimeo video with sound and with links to another unpublished ones. Some of them with ending some without.”

We’ve tried playing the original videos from the links included in u/sanika’s original post. But Neon has apparently caught wind of the issue and removed the vids.

Fortunately, Youtube page Good Content | Tech has combined the three videos in a 5-minute Youtube clip and reuploaded them. Watch below:

Neon Project: Samsung’s Artificial Human Project

The video clip offers a glimpse into the hyper-realistic human avatars that Samsung and STAR Labs are allegedly working on.

The unofficially published Neon project promo content shows a group of individuals who appear to be humans. However, it’s been claimed that the people in the video were computer-generated using Neon’s CORE R3 technology.

It remains unclear how much of the human figures were computer-generated. They’re so hyper-realistic it’s virtually impossible to tell them apart from real humans.

In his tweet yesterday, Neon’s lead researcher, Pranav Mistry, announced that he’d be demonstrating CORE R3 at CES today.

“Flying to CES tomorrow, and the code is finally working 🙂 Ready to demo CORE R3. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data,” Mistry, who’s also Samsung Electronics’ former senior vice president, tweeted.

In an interview with Live Mint last December, Mistry noted that digital humans or virtual humans would become a reality.

“A digital human could extend its role to become a part of our everyday lives: a virtual news anchor, virtual receptionist, or even an AI-generated film star.”

To date, advancements in artificial intelligence technology and computer-generated imagery (CGI) have allowed filmmakers to create not just lifelike digital human avatars but fictional characters as well.

Fun fact: A CGI of Robert Downey Jr. was created using a body double, facial motion capture, and VFX to shoot critical scenes on Marvel’s Iron Man 3 after RDJ injured his ankle.

Samsung has likely made a massive breakthrough in CGI technology through the Neon project’s CORE R3 tech. But no one knows for sure yet, so we all have to hold our horses and wait.

Read More: Samsung Imagines The World 50 Years From Now

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Rechelle Ann Fuertes know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Rechelle Ann Fuertes

Rechelle is an SEO content producer, technical writer, researcher, social media manager, and visual artist. She enjoys traveling and spending time anywhere near the sea with family and friends.

Handpicked

withGod / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Samsung Finishes Redesigning Galaxy Fold in Time for the Holidays

Sumbo BelloShare
Fight for the Future | Battleforthenet.com | Commondreams.org
Technology 3 min read

Net Neutrality Supporters Plan Internet-wide day of Action     

Zayan GuedimShare
James Mattil / Shutterstock.com
Technology 8 min read

Best Early Tech and Announcements From CES 2018 Unveiled         

Rechelle AnnShare
The CES 2019 stage is all set to welcome thousands of participants and exhibitors from different parts of the world. | CES | Youtube
Technology 5 min read

Edgy Exclusive: CES 2019 Exhibits and Most Recent Tech Announceme...

Rechelle AnnShare
The IoT--useful in theory, but how many connected devices are really revolutionary? | Becris | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices That Completely Miss the Mark                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Anselia / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Suggests Tips to Optimize Podcast Sites for Search     

Edgy UniverseShare
7 Communities Where you can Promote Your Next Content
Marketing 4 min read

7 Communities Where you can Promote Your Next Content               

Chris ParbeyShare
Image Credit: TechRadar
Technology 3 min read

Xiaomi and Oppo Tease Under-Screen Selfie Camera For Smartphones

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Samsung
Technology 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Book S: Ultra-Thin Laptop With 23-Hour Battery Lif...

Sumbo BelloShare
Computer-generated sound effects could spell the end of an entire section of the film production industry. | Image By BokehStore | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Computer-Generated Sound Effects set to Revolutionize Film Indust...

Zayan GuedimShare
The Sony Xperia 1 might arrive too late and at too high a price to beat out the competition. ¦ Image via Sony
Technology 2 min read

Sony Xperia 1: Exciting Specs With a Hefty Price Tag                 

Juliet ChildersShare
ESB Professional | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

The State of Digital Media                                                                     

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Here's What Alt Media Sites are Doing Right                                   

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 10 min read

A Guide to Long-term Content Planning and Content Creation     

Edgy UniverseShare
K-ICT Born2Global Centre | Samsung.com
Culture 3 min read

New Samsung 4k ExynosVR III With Eye-Tracking                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

3 Secret Recipes to Make Your Content Go Viral                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.