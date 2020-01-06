Samsung is Preparing to Unveil its Neon Project at CES

For the past few weeks, Samsung‘s subsidiary, STAR Labs, has been teasing about its Neon project. Both Samsung and STAR Labs have been highly secretive of the project, ensuring not to reveal anything ahead of its alleged unveiling at CES this week.

But, human curiosity knows no bounds. A Reddit user has discovered unpublished Vimeo videos about the mysterious project while playing around Neon’s website source code.

Redditor u/sanika wrote on Reddit:

“I was just browsing around and in the source code of their page https://www.neon.life/ I found vimeo video with sound and with links to another unpublished ones. Some of them with ending some without.”

We’ve tried playing the original videos from the links included in u/sanika’s original post. But Neon has apparently caught wind of the issue and removed the vids.

Fortunately, Youtube page Good Content | Tech has combined the three videos in a 5-minute Youtube clip and reuploaded them. Watch below:

Neon Project: Samsung’s Artificial Human Project

The video clip offers a glimpse into the hyper-realistic human avatars that Samsung and STAR Labs are allegedly working on.

The unofficially published Neon project promo content shows a group of individuals who appear to be humans. However, it’s been claimed that the people in the video were computer-generated using Neon’s CORE R3 technology.

It remains unclear how much of the human figures were computer-generated. They’re so hyper-realistic it’s virtually impossible to tell them apart from real humans.

In his tweet yesterday, Neon’s lead researcher, Pranav Mistry, announced that he’d be demonstrating CORE R3 at CES today.

“Flying to CES tomorrow, and the code is finally working 🙂 Ready to demo CORE R3. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data,” Mistry, who’s also Samsung Electronics’ former senior vice president, tweeted.

For past few years, I have been working on something exciting. FOLLOW @neondotlife to learn more. Please SHARE and ask your friends to join, too. https://t.co/m3DEbTqqYe pic.twitter.com/jaWgALTzj4 — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) December 16, 2019

In an interview with Live Mint last December, Mistry noted that digital humans or virtual humans would become a reality.

“A digital human could extend its role to become a part of our everyday lives: a virtual news anchor, virtual receptionist, or even an AI-generated film star.”

To date, advancements in artificial intelligence technology and computer-generated imagery (CGI) have allowed filmmakers to create not just lifelike digital human avatars but fictional characters as well.

Fun fact: A CGI of Robert Downey Jr. was created using a body double, facial motion capture, and VFX to shoot critical scenes on Marvel’s Iron Man 3 after RDJ injured his ankle.

Samsung has likely made a massive breakthrough in CGI technology through the Neon project’s CORE R3 tech. But no one knows for sure yet, so we all have to hold our horses and wait.

Read More: Samsung Imagines The World 50 Years From Now