search
Marketing 2 min read

Sites may Need Permission to Embed Instagram Photos

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jun 08, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jun 08, 2020 at 8:15 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com

Antonio Salaverry / Shutterstock.com

A recent statement from Instagram suggests that sites may soon need creator permission to embed their photos taken from the image-sharing platform.

A photographer is currently suing Newsweek for embedding his Instagram photo without permission.

It began when Newsweek reached out to a photographer for permission to use one of his images. When the creator refused the request, the publication embedded the Instagram post on its site instead of a direct upload.

Now, the photographer is suing the news site for copyright infringement. Meanwhile, Newsweek points out that it doesn’t need the creator’s permission to embed the photo from Instagram.

A similar case occurred back in April 2020 between Mashable and another photographer.

At the time, a photographer sued Mashable for embedding an Instagram photo without permission. However, Mashable ended up winning that case.

According to the then presiding judge, the photographer “granted Instagram the right to sublicense the photograph. And Instagram validly exercised that right by granting Mashable a sublicense to display the photograph.”

However, that precedent does not apply in the Newsweek case.

For one, the judge says that there’s not enough evidence to decide whether Instagram’s term of service provides a copyright license for embedded photos. Also, Instagram’s statement to Ars Technica complicates things further.

What Instagram Says About Permission to Embed Photos

Instagram’s terms of service state that users provide a copyright license to the platform when they upload a photo. However, a statement provided to Ars Technica suggests that the license doesn’t cover sites that display embedded Instagram media.

The statement reads:

“While our terms allow us to grant a sub-license, we do not grant one for our embeds API. Our platform policies require third parties to have the necessary rights from applicable rights holders. This includes ensuring they have a license to share this content if a license is required by law.”

As you may have guessed, this is terrible news for any site owner that embeds Instagram photos on their website. What’s more, the decision from the Newsweek case can have a lasting implication for many sites.

At the moment, it’s still unclear whether publishers have any right to embed posts from Instagram. However, to remain on the safe side, you may want to start asking for permission before using any media from the platform.

Read More: Google is Changing How Some Copyright Claims Work on YouTube

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

A map of social app icons. | Tanuha2001 | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

5 Emerging Social Apps Trends in 2018 so far                                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Olga Ermakova | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

Edgy UniverseShare
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 10 min read

A Guide to Long-Term Content Planning and Content Creation     

Edgy UniverseShare
ra2 studio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The Three Biggest Mistakes in Social Media Influencer Marketing

Edgy UniverseShare
Bloomicon / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 11 min read

Web Marketing 101: A Beginner's Guide to Online Marketing       

Sumbo BelloShare
By robuart | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

10 Tips for Creating a Successful Video Marketing Strategy     

Juliet ChildersShare
Ink Drop / Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

New Pinterest Trends Feature to Provide Top U.S. Search Terms

Edgy UniverseShare
Likes aren't that valuable anymore. But, giant magnets are still really valuable. | Maksim M | Shutterstock
Marketing 9 min read

How new Facebook Algorithm Changes Affect Influencer Marketing

Juliet ChildersShare
Jstone | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Movers and Shakers: The 5 Highest-Earning Social Media Influencer...

Edgy UniverseShare
HQuality | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

3 Incredible Examples of WebVR With Firefox                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Free-Photos / Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

MIT Scientists Train an AI To Create the Perfect Pizza             

Sumbo BelloShare
Burhan Bunardi | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Social Media Killed TV Advertising                                                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Primakov | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

How to Use Instagram Videos for Your Business                               

Edgy UniverseShare
HAKINMHAN / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Why Businesses Must Rely on Digital Marketing to Beat COVID-19

Edgy UniverseShare
WhatsApp | Geralt | Pixabay.com
Marketing 2 min read

WhatsApp Hits 1 Billion Daily Users Plus its Snapchat Knockoff Ex...

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

7 Benefits of Social Media Marketing for New Companies             

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.