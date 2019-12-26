search
Technology 5 min read

Spatial Journalism: A Look Into the Future of Reporting

Spatial journalism is an emerging technology that aims to bring the latest news to people through immersive realities like AR and VR.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Dec 26, 2019 at 12:25 pm GMT
Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com

Thanks to advancements in AR, VR, and 3D, reporters now have a new way to tell a story. It’s called spatial journalism.

Aside from AIVirtual Reality and Augmented Reality may be the most transformative technology of this age. Not only has it changed the way we live and work, but its influence also extends to how we tell our stories.

Whether we’re gaming or seeing a documentary, interactions with virtual or augmented environments can engage us and provide immersive experiences. It’s no wonder that industries are increasingly adopting these technologies.

Like the gaming industry, AR and VR can also change the modern reporting landscape.

With print media dwindling, the way we receive news is gradually changing. Blogs, news sites, and social media pages are fast becoming the primary source of news.

But, imagine experiencing the world’s event, almost first hand. That’s what spatial journalism promises.

Now you’re wondering:

What is Spatial Journalism?

Spatial journalism is a theoretical framework that involves incorporating space, place, and location into the process and practice of journalism.

It builds on existing technologies to create an immersive experience. So, it’s no surprise that AR, VR, and 3D play an essential role.

In the spring of 2012, Dr. Amy Schmitz Weiss of San Diego State University developed an early example of spatial journalism. It was the AztecCast application for mobile devices.

The app used geolocation technology to provide students with geographically relevant information. So, they could find out about events and news that are specific to any given building.

Schmitz Weiss explained:

“If they were in front of the music or science building, for example, they would have access to a list of events and other information on any given day.”

AztecCast application is a basic example of using space, place, and location to tell a story. However, current and future advancements in technologies can provide a more immersive experience.

For example, viewers will able to walk through war zones or experience space exploration, depending on the story.

By making global events accessible to everyone, spatial journalism could remove the opinion or bias of a journalist or news outlet. Users can arrive at a conclusion based on their experience.

With that said, here are other advantages that users can enjoy.

Benefits of Spatial Journalism

Here are some benefits of this immersive form of news reporting.

1. It Could Promote Media Neutrality

As humans, we can be biased, and that’s alright. However, it’s not a desirable trait in journalism.

Rather than make assumptions, journalists are supposed to present a story based on facts and reliable evidence. As it turns out, the best truth and the most reliable evidence may be to witness the event first-hand.

That’s what spatial journalism offers. Viewers will have the opportunity to experience an event as it happened and reach their conclusion.

Be that as it may, stories related through AR or VR are not entirely immune to bias. After all, the media is still narrating from a specific perspective.

However, it could take the sensationalism, ventriloquism, and other forms of media bias out of reporting.

2. Provides a Better Understanding of Events

Imagine if you could have a first-hand experience of space exploration. Not only would you see things from the astronauts’ perspective, but you could also experience the event the way they did.

An immersive form of media could provide that, and more.

It adds a new level of presence to readers. So, instead of narrating or explaining a complex phenomenon, users can experience it first-hand and get a better understanding.

War may not seem so noble when viewers have first-hand access to the battlefield.

3. Spatial Journalism as a Tool to Fight Fake News

One major downside of the shift from print media to digital is the spread of misinformation. With millions of blogs and social media pages, it’s increasingly challenging to filter news from illegitimate sources.

The Pew Research Center found that 23% of Americans have shared a fake news story, and 14% of those shared it when they knew it was fake.

However, it’s challenging to imagine fake news thriving in an immersive media. This is especially true because viewers will have first-hand access to events taking place.

Final Thoughts

Creating an immersive media experience today takes time.

Along with the technical challenges, distribution is also a significant issue. Most viewers don’t have access to the AR glasses or VR headsets necessary to be part of the experience.

In 2015, the New York Times had to give out nearly a million Google Cardboards and launch a VR app to show a 360 video.

But that could change soon. With more tech companies investing in immersive technology, more people can have access to this form of media.

Spatial journalism could usher in a new era of news reporting. Stories will become more immersive and impactful. Most importantly, they’ll leave a more lasting mark on viewers.

Read More: Negative Impact of Using VR Documentaries for Charities

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

There are more than enough content marketing guides out there at the moment. But there are few definitive cheat-sheets. Here's everything you need to know about content marketing. | Image By ESB Professional | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

8 Tips for Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Sherry Yates Young / Shutterstock.com
Culture 2 min read

Using Virtual Reality to Increase Flu Vaccination Rates           

Sumbo BelloShare
Dubassy | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Here's a Single From the First Album Ever Composed by an…   

Zayan GuedimShare
You Should 'Keep Panicking' According to the Latest AI
Technology 4 min read

You Should 'Keep Panicking' According to the Latest AI             

Zayan GuedimShare
FCSCAFEINE | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

3 Levels of Consciousness Explained (and What They Mean for AI)

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Non-Destructive Method of Scanning Computer Chips Developed   

Sumbo BelloShare
Jejim | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

NVIDIA ups Competition Using Open Source Collaboration             

William McKinneyShare
Wayne0216 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Virtual Reality Check: Why the VR Market is Shaping up to…...

Zayan GuedimShare
With their acquisition of an AR holography startup, Apple could be paving the road towards an AR glasses product in the future. | Image by Andrey Bayda | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

3 Possible Explanations For Apple's big AI Secret                       

Zayan GuedimShare
$50 Million Investment Round for Leap Motion Finger Tracking Technology
Technology 3 min read

$50 Million Investment Round for Leap Motion Finger Tracking Tech...

Juliet ChildersShare
mediamodifier | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Smartglasses and Truly Wireless Headbuds are Making 3D Virtual Re...

StephanieShare
image by igorstevanovic
Culture 4 min read

Why We Should Care About Grammarly's Gender-biased Features   

Lewis McShare
Naturally, Marvel's main villain Thanos made it to the big screen with the help of CGI, but the use of AI in the character's rendering may be a new milestone in the VFX industry. | Image By Ekaterina Kupeeva | Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Thanos Makes a new Ally in Machine Learning AI                             

Juliet ChildersShare
Flipboard
Technology 2 min read

Flipboard Falls Victim to Cyber Attack, Tells Users to Change Pas...

Rechelle AnnShare
A graphic hinting at all the aspects of good brand awareness. | Wowomnom | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 7 min read

7 Ways to Increase Your Brand Awareness Exponentially               

Rechelle AnnShare
Zapp2Photo | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Google AR vs. Apple AR: How do They Compare?                                 

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.