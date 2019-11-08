search
Teachable Machine Gets New Features For Training AI Models

Google has launched Teachable Machine, a site where non-tech savvy individuals can train AI models without the need to code.

Sumbo Bello Nov 08, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Tiny Sorter | Image courtesy of experiments.withgoogle.com

Google has updated its Teachable Machine to enable non-tech savvy individuals to train AI.

Everyone is always talking about the latest trends in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. But, few people know how they actually work.

To address this select few, Google launched Teachable Machine, a site that allows everyday users to train a simple model without code.

The tech company described it as “a fast, easy way to create machine learning models for your sites, apps, and more – no expertise or coding required.”Instead, the site allows users to train three classes through their cameras.

According to Google, models created using Teachable Machine work well with other tools too. That’s because they are real Tensorflow.js models that work anywhere javascript runs.

As interesting as Teachable Machine sounds right now, it has got even better.

Teachable Machine 2.0 For Advanced Models

Google has updated the site to enable users to train advanced models. Not only are you no longer limited to training three classes, but more training options are now available to users.

Some of the new ways to train a model include:

  • Image data
  • Audio data
  • Pose data
  • Upload your dataset

Since Google’s open-source machine learning library powers Teachable Machine, you can conveniently plug your models into apps or websites. If you wish, you could also disable classes, save your TensorFlow.js model, or download your model into your machine.

The tech company points out that individuals are already using Teachable Machine to build some exciting projects.

For example, a professor at the Interactive Telecommunications Program at New York University, Yining Shi, built a gaming model with her students. They then trained the model to move using different gestures.

Also, another user, Steve Sailing, created a communication tool for people with speech imparity.

Since the whole process takes place locally on your computer, you don’t have to worry about data privacy issues.

Teaching Machine is a useful tool for novices who have never coded for machine learning applications. If you fall into that category, you may want to check out the updated version of the site here.

