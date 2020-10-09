search
Marketing 2 min read

Think Twice Before Copying the SEO Strategy of Successful Sites

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Oct 09, 2020 at 7:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Oct 09, 2020 at 7:45 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Werner Moser / Pixabay.com

Werner Moser / Pixabay.com

In response to a question on Twitter, Google's John Mueller suggested that blindly copying the SEO strategy of top-ranking sites may not be a good idea.

There’s a notion that copying what top ranking sites are doing can be a useful SEO strategy. After all, they must be doing something right to earn the top spot in search results, right?

Unfortunately, the answer is not that simple.

For one, it’s impossible to know the specific approach that’s contributing to the site’s search ranking success. Besides, Google could ignore some aggressive strategies — especially in competitive niches — that larger websites employ.

Recently, a site owner sought Google’s John Mueller‘s perspective on how to create a menu. The individual wanted to know if it was okay to copy what Amazon does in this aspect.

The tweet reads:

“Amazon. com has created a 3-level menu on their homepage, and the main item links are at the 3rd level. We are planning to make something similar on our website. Just wanted to confirm will Google bot crawl these links?”

Here’s Mueller’s response.

Mueller on Copying a Successful Site’s SEO Strategy

First, Mueller stated that blindly copying what successful sites are doing is no guarantee your site will get the same result. The analyst then suggested that some strategies don’t apply to all websites.

His response reads:

“Unless you’re Amazon, I wouldn’t assume that you can just reuse the same thing and you’ll rank like Amazon. Large sites do good and bad things, they don’t apply to all other sites.”

A few minutes after Mueller’s answer, the person asking the question tried to clarify the situation. He pointed out that ranking like Amazon wasn’t the goal.

The site owner then explained that their site is quite large, with over 20 million pages. They only wanted to take inspiration from Amazon for better navigation for human users and search engine bots.

So, we want to know would bot be able to crawl these menu links or not,” he asked.

In response, Mueller stated that it depends on the implementation. However, it would be best to determine your site’s needs from both user and SEO perspective, rather than copy what Amazon did.

Read More: Mueller Explains How Google Handles Naked Links

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

NicoElNino / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Smart Home Update: Flavor Paper and UM Project Create Conductive...

Zayan GuedimShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Tests Thumbnail Images in Search Results                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Who even knows if my phone is secure? :( | Mangpor2004 | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

3 Ways Mobile Tech is Hack-proofing Itself Beyond Security Apps

Juliet ChildersShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Removes Tweet Carousels From Search Results                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Everything Possible | Shutterstock.com
Science 6 min read

Data Analysis: Competitive Future Employees Will Have This Skill

William McKinneyShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Make Ad Frequency Management Privacy-Safe Using AI 

Edgy UniverseShare
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

New Search Console Tools can Help With Domain Changing             

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Google
Technology 2 min read

Google Finds an Issue With its Bluetooth Titan Security Keys 

Rechelle AnnShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

5 Methods for Enabling Google Assistant on a Non-Pixel Device

William McKinneyShare
Gorodenkoff | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Latest Cyber Security Threats: Hacking Attacks on Nuclear Facilit...

Rechelle AnnShare
CyntiaArt / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Releases COVID-19 Marketing Strategy Playbook                 

Edgy UniverseShare
wan wei / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Advises Site Owners to Limit Multi-Language Pages         

Sumbo BelloShare
Michail Petrov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Polls Suggest an Increase in SEOs' Workload During COVID-19   

Edgy UniverseShare
Jeramey Lende / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Mueller Explains Why Google Rewrites Meta Descriptions             

Edgy UniverseShare
WDnet Creation / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google's Search Console Gets new Reports for Review Snippets 

Edgy UniverseShare
Vladimka production / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Tag Manager Verification Issue on Search Console Fixed             

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.