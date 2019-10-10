search
Technology 3 min read

Thinner and Lighter Optical Lens for Smartphone Cameras

A newly developed optical lens could pave the way for better, thinner, and lighter smartphone cameras to be manufactured in the future.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 10, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Image courtesy of R.A.Fuertes

Image courtesy of R.A.Fuertes

Engineers from the University of Utah have developed a thin, lightweight optical lens that could produce a slimmer camera for phones.

Smartphone cameras have come a long way from the old, grainy photos that we snapped on flip phones.

Now we have as much as five camera setups, with the ability to shoot in wide-angle and telephoto format. Also, we now have features such as low-light functionality, optical image stabilization, and super-fast autofocus.

In other words, we now have access to functionalities that were once reserved for the bulky, expensive DSLRs.

There’s just one thing.

The quest to provide the perfect camera comes with certain compromises in the design department. The back of most devices now consists of thick camera lenses that stick out like an ugly bump on a sheet of glass.

In fact, the sight of the iPhone 11 Pro‘s camera arrangement was said to trigger trypophobia in some users.

However, a team of University of Utah electrical and computer engineering researchers may have found an alternative. They invented a new kind of optical lens that’s not only thinner and lighter than the conventional ones, but it also works with night imaging.

With the new piece of technology, smartphones can finally flatten those unsightly camera bumps without reducing its performance. Also, the night image can be useful in drones.

Now you’re wondering:

How is the New Optical Lens Different From Conventional Lenses?

Well, the new lens is only a few microns thick, compared with a couple of millimeters in the conventional lens. According to the researchers, it’s a thousand times thinner than the regular lenses in smartphones today.

One of the researchers, an electrical and computer engineering associate professors, Rajesh Menon, said in a statement to the press:

“Our lens is a hundred times lighter and a thousand times thinner, but the performance can be as good as conventional lenses.”

The conventional cameras capture an image by bending lights that bounce off an object before it ultimately reaches the camera sensor. However, the new lens consists of various microstructures, and each of them turns the light in the correct direction, at the sensor.

The researchers also created a fabrication process using a new polymer and an algorithm to calculate the geometry of the microstructures.

“You can think of these microstructures as tiny pixels of a lens,” Menon explains. “They’re not a lens by themselves, but all are working together to act as a lens.”

The result is a flat lens that’s 20 times thinner than a human hair. And as a bonus, it’s capable of thermal imaging – a feature with military applications.

With its ability to register heat signatures, the optical lens can be useful at developing lighter military drones and lightweight night vision cameras for soldiers.

Since the researchers made the lens from plastics rather than conventional glass, it’s significantly cheaper too.

Read More: Samsung Unveils First 108MP Camera Sensor for Smartphones

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

The researchers submerged the protein mat in an insecticide to test its capabilities. | Christopher DelRe and Charley Huang | UC-Berkeley
Science 3 min read

Scientists Make a Protein Mat That can Soak up Chemical Pollution

Rechelle AnnShare
Pexels | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Self-Healing Glass Accidentally Created by Japanese Researcher

Rechelle AnnShare
Núcleo Editorial | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Uber Files a Patent for new AI System to Identify Drunk…...

Rechelle AnnShare
Not a polymer, but maybe someday they could be this workable. 5PS | Pixabay.com
Technology 2 min read

New Polymer With the Same Characteristics as Plastic Found by Res...

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Pixabay
Technology 3 min read

Viral AI Tool ImageNet Roulette Criticized for Being Racist

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Samsung Unveils First 108MP Camera Sensor for Smartphones       

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 2 min read

iOS 13 Beta Version Gives Hint of the Apple 11 Event…       

Sumbo BelloShare
The ALMA Correlator, one of the most powerful supercomputers in the world. | ESO | ESO.org
Technology 5 min read

Researchers Have Developed a Simulation Technology to Mimic the H...

Rechelle AnnShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
3D printing | Kārlis Dambrāns | Flickr.com
Science 2 min read

Researchers Develop new Method to 3D Print Human Cells             

Rechelle AnnShare
AI tech is at the center of our society. However, is there any way to stop this tech from having bias? | Image By Oleksii Arseniuk | Shutterstock
Science 11 min read

The Danger of Bias in an Al Tech Based Society                             

Edgy UniverseShare
A micro-bristle-bot with a penny | Image courtesy of Georgia Institute of Technology
Technology 2 min read

Vibration-Powered Microbots to Repair Human Injuries                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 2 min read

Improved Algorithm Allows Apple to Dominate App Store Search Resu...

Sumbo BelloShare
A newly discovered method of viewing polymers could give us a greater understanding of how to develop newer, more sustainable synthetic polymers. | Image By Photobank gallery | Shutterstock
Science 3 min read

Scientists Create new Method of Viewing and Creating Synthetic Po...

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

The Beginner's Quick Guide to Link Building in 2019                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

NASA Scientists use Deep Learning to Create a Super Instrument

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.