search
Marketing 6 min read

Try This 4-Step Process for Content Development

Content development could be a daunting process for marketers, but it shouldn't be! The trick is to organize a simple strategy, and this is how you do it.

Profile Image
Zayan Guedim Oct 29, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Online visibility of a business is crucial to its success. To create a compelling and profitable presence, it is essential to put in place a good content strategy.

But before we get into details, you should bear in mind that content strategy and content marketing strategy are two different things. We have a separate post discussing this.

Read: 8 Tips For Your Content Marketing Cheat Sheet

What is content development and how it could affect your business goals and the future of your organization as a whole?

What is Content Development?

What is content development, and what are its benefits? | Shutterstock

Content development concerns the process of researching, gathering, organizing, and editing information to be marketed as different content types. Whether you’re just starting or you’re an experienced marketer, you have to be strategic about it.

The content master plan depends first and foremost on the needs and goals of your business. Then it’s about engaging customers around your brand content.

You want your content to trigger conversations, generate sales leads, and help your brand gain more traction.

By putting out content, every brand, no matter its size, looks for strengthening its positioning on search engine results and foster its image.

But depending on organizations and their markets, content development can take different forms and follow different approaches. As such, there’s no set strategy that fits all.

However, there’s a set of practices to keep in mind when developing a practical content blueprint.

Keep in mind that any content strategy comes under the broad umbrella of digital content marketing strategy. You may find marketers sometimes using the term interchangeably with content marketing.

Content Marketing Institute defines it as “drawing and developing the larger story that an organization tells. [It involves] focusing on ways to engage an audience, using content to drive profitable behaviors.”

Use this 4-step approach for strategic content development:

Smart Goal Setting

One method to a strategic goal setting is to adopt the SMART model. | Shutterstock

Setting the right goal from the get-go in any marketing endeavor is always a primary key to success. One approach to a strategic goal setting is to adopt the SMART model.

In other words, strive to set and enforce Specific, Measurable, Aspirational, Realistic, and Time-targeted (S.M.A.R.T.) goals.

As far as content is concerned, S.M.A.R.T. goals should be:

Specific: Every piece of content must be tied to one particular purpose, focusing on only one metric or key performance indicator (KPI).

Measurable: You should be able to measure or “quantify” the milestones you want to reach.

Aspirational/Attainable: Challenging goals that motivate you and trigger innovation. Goals should also be realistic; in other words, attainable based on your resources and industry.

Relevant: Content relevancy means adherence to a brand’s overall narrative, the industry’s trends, and expectations of potential prospects.

Time-targeted: Setting a time frame for goals with specific deadlines to help you stay focused and track your progress.

Building Brand Narrative

The brand narrative is about making your community “buy into” your brand. | Shutterstock

To connect with your target audience, your brand storytelling should play a central role in your overarching marketing strategy.

Brand narrative goes way beyond the basic “who we are” section on your website. It’s about making your community “buy into” your brand, as opposed to “buying” it!

Working on building emotional bridges between your brand and customers can pay off handsomely. And to do that, you should opt for making a brand narrative, through stories that connect with prospects.

The message should be delivered while being true to the brand’s voice or personality.

Just like people love great books because of the emotional connection they feel, the brand narrative should unfold in a sincere, empathetic, and simple way.

Another cue from fiction storytelling to follow is the use of the element of surprise. Yes, your brand narrative should stay true to its core message and remain consistent in quality.

But that doesn’t mean your stories should be straightforward. Think of the buzz Apple creates around its products before their launch.

If you can, consider, for example, teasing your customers with offers they can’t say no to. Make it a surprise gift or a gateway to an even bigger surprise.

They would take your future teases more seriously because they would have tried and tested your process.

Knowing Your Prospects’ Learning Styles

To serve your prospective customers better, you should understand their learning styles.

Each person has their preferred styles and techniques when it comes to learning. People’s preference for one style or the other may differ depending on their preference or circumstances.

They may dominantly use one particular learning style or resort to a mix of styles. In other words, there’s no right combination, and your content development should follow suit.

There are countless models, each with its set of learning styles, but generally accepted are four types of learners:

  1. Innovative Learners: They make up the majority of people with approximately 35% of prevalence. Innovative learners like to know the why and how about something, and its relevance to them.
  2. Analytic Learners: They come second with approximately 22% of people. What these learners are after is “just the facts.” They would like to see data and information to support and match the communicated benefits.
  3. Common Sense Learners: With around 18% of people, common sense learners are all about practicality and concreteness. They’re interested in knowing the nitty-gritty of something.
  4. Dynamic Learners: Last but not least, come dynamic learners who make up approximately 25% of people. These are intuitive and imaginative learners who get excited by all the potential possibilities a piece of information may open up.

Again, there are dozens of learning style models. Another model group of learners is under the four categories but in a different way. We have visual, auditory, reading/writing, and kinesthetic learners.

Knowing the learning styles of people can help you cook up the best content to serve each according to their learning preferences. A savant mix of content is your best option unless you’re bound to one specific learning style for one reason or another.

Creating and Promoting Content

All three previous steps lead to this point: creating content.

Your business goals, brand narrative, and audience’s learning style should inform your content creation and promotion process. If you do your homework the right way, this critical stage should become less challenging.

You would know which content to publish plus when and where to capture the attention of which customer.

Read More: 10 Content Writing Tips For Beginners And Entrepreneurs

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Zayan Guedim know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Zayan Guedim

Trilingual poet, investigative journalist, and novelist. Zed loves tackling the big existential questions and all-things quantum.

Handpicked

Patpitchaya | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Make Your Content Stand Out                                                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 3 min read

Importance of Having a Blog Site for Your Business                     

Sumbo BelloShare
By robuart | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

10 Tips for Creating a Successful Video Marketing Strategy     

Juliet ChildersShare
Curate your content like it's the Louvre
Marketing 4 min read

Top 10 Tools to Help you Curate Better Content                             

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How Small Businesses Can Apply Automation in Marketing Campaigns

Sumbo BelloShare
Content marketing results can be difficult to measure. Luckily for you, we explain exactly how you can do just that right here. | Image by Bloomicon | Shutterstock
Marketing 5 min read

How to Precisely Measure Content Marketing Results                     

Edgy UniverseShare
Videographer capturing a scene on a tripod | Aris Suwanmalee | Shutterstock
Marketing 12 min read

7 Tips on How to Create High-quality, Engaging, Prime Video Conte...

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
DisobeyArt | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

The 5 Biggest Content, Digital Marketing Trends to Anticipate in...

Chris ParbeyShare
Nadir Keklik | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Here's What Makes Snapchat Such a Powerful Tool for Marketers

Zayan GuedimShare
Nadia Snopek | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

10 Social Media Marketing Tips to Help You Succeed                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

7 Effective Article Writing Strategies for Marketers                 

Edgy UniverseShare
MrMohock | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

7 Website Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2017                               

William McKinneyShare
Turgaygundogdu | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How to Avoid the Three Biggest Mistakes of Social Media Influence...

Chris ParbeyShare
This new study shows that India's digital economy shows no signs of stopping ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Indian Digital Marketing Budget to Surpass Print in 2019         

Rechelle AnnShare
Saamby | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

3 Working Link Building Strategies to try in 2018                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Catwalker | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 14 min read

How to Adapt Your Marketing Strategy to Facebook's News Feed Chan...

Edgy UniverseShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.