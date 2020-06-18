search
Twitter Rolls Out New Voice Tweet Feature

Edgy Universe Jun 18, 2020 at 7:39 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Jun 18, 2020 at 7:39 am GMT
OverHope.STP / Shutterstock.com

Twitter has introduced a new way for its platform users to tweet using only their voices. The feature is currently available on Twitter for iOS only.

Over the years, Twitter has introduced various ways for users to communicate on its platform.

From photos, videos, and gifs to adding extra characters, the social platform users could bring their personality into conversations. But, according to Twitter, 280 characters aren’t always enough for proper expression. As a result, some conversational nuances can become lost in translation.

That’s about to change. Yesterday, Twitter introduced a new voice tweet feature that’ll enable users to record and tweet via audio.

The announcement reads:

“So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.”

Reports suggest that the feature will only be available to a limited group of Twitter for iOS users initially.

However, in the coming weeks, every iOS user should be able to create voice tweets. Also, all Twitter users — including desktop and Android — will be able to listen to the voice tweets in their feeds.

How to Compose a Voice Tweet on iOS

Creating a voice tweet is as simple as composing any other type of tweet; it begins with the tweet composer.

After opening the tweet composer, select the new voice icon that resembles audio wavelengths. Then tap the record button at the bottom of the profile photo to begin recording your voice.

You can capture as much as 140 seconds of audio using voice tweet before publishing. However, if you wish to keep recording, additional audio will appear in threads of multiple tweets.

Users will see voice tweets in their feeds, like other forms of expression on Twitter. That way, they can tap the image with the person’s profile photo to listen to their voice.

Twitter noted:

“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.”

Read More: Twitter Wants you to Read the Articles Before Sharing Them

