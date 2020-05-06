search
Marketing 3 min read

"Google Isn't Missing Sites" Using Quora for Link Building

Profile Image
Edgy Universe May 06, 2020 at 5:25 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
May 06, 2020 at 5:25 am GMT
Marketing 3 min read
Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

Piotr Swat / Shutterstock.com

A Twitter user started a discussion that promotes using Quora for link building. Google advocate, John Mueller, left a comment.

Quora is a question-and-answer website where internet users ask, answer, follow, and edit questions. While some of the answers are factual, most times, they’re in the form of opinions.

The link building practice on Quora is the same as any other forum spamming strategy. While providing answers an answer, you can add a link to your site for “more information.”

For some white SEOs, this tactic is a win-win situation.

Along with providing answers to questions, you’re also linking to an article that has more information. In turn, your website can enjoy massive traffic.

People that use Quora for link building would argue that the Q&A website has a high Domain Authority score. So, some of that “link juice” should trickle down the nofollow link to their sites.

Whether that’s true or false, there is some problem with using quora for link building.

For one, Quora is primarily popular in countries like India. According to Alexa, India accounts for 39.9 percent of its users base, followed by the United States at 20 percent.

So, the platform is not useful if you’re targetting traffic from other countries such as France or Italy.

There’s more.

Google On Using Quora for Link Building

Google’s webmaster trend analyst, John Mueller, responded to a tweet that was promoting Quora for links.

Mueller didn’t outrightly state that Google ignores nofollow Quora links. But, he also didn’t sound excited about how great the nofollow links are.

Here’s what he said:

Google's John Mueller on using Quora for link building.
Image Credit: Search Engine Journal

Whatever you think Mueller’s statement means, Google’s stance on link building has always been clear. Links from users that are not associated with the linked site — natural links — are the best.

Google’s Webmaster Help page reads:

“…creating links that weren’t editorially placed or vouched for by the site’s owner on a page, otherwise known as unnatural links, can be considered a violation of our guidelines.”

Based on this reasoning, a person adding a nofollow link to Quora can’t have an association with the site that’s being linked to. Otherwise, it would count as an “editorially placed or vouched” link.

In the end, Search Engine Land interpreted Mueller’s statement to mean Google is aware that some of the links on Quora are “editorially placed.”

We’re still unsure whether the search engine intends to act on this knowledge.

Read More: Does the Value of Inbound Links Depreciate With Time?

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Announces Mobile-First Indexing For the Whole Web         

Sumbo BelloShare
Archiwiz / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Mueller Says Don't Make Assumptions Based on Site: Search       

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

The World's First Solar Road Turned Out To Be A Fiasco             

Zayan GuedimShare
Image by head below horns | Shutterstock
Technology 8 min read

The Future of Chat Simulators and Virtual Assistants                 

Juliet ChildersShare
Meet the First AI Headphones: the Vinci
Technology 3 min read

Meet the First AI Headphones: the Vinci                                           

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More                   

Sumbo BelloShare
duangphorn wiriya / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains why a Site Might Gradually Lose Ranking           

Sumbo BelloShare
Presumably, a young social media manager improving her repertoire with some online research at Edgy Labs | Cuncon | Pixabay.com
Marketing 7 min read

5 Unusual Strategies Your Social Media Manager Should Test in 201...

Juliet ChildersShare
PureSolution / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

There is no Benchmark for Crawl Budget, Says Google                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Shuttestock
Technology 2 min read

How Hackers can Hijack Devices Using a Laser Pointer                 

Sumbo BelloShare
lightpoet / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

John Mueller Claims Google SEOs Have it Harder Than Others     

Edgy UniverseShare
Ford, Amazon | Gigaom.com
Technology 3 min read

CES Special: The Ford Sync Puts Alexa in your Vehicle               

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

Create Your Social Media Marketing Strategy in 4 Easy Steps   

Edgy UniverseShare
Image courtesy of Carnegie Mellon University
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Invent Intelligent Stretchable Material For Soft Robo...

Sumbo BelloShare
Twinsterphoto / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Google Explains How to Deal With Manual Actions                           

Edgy UniverseShare
Benny Marty | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Apple Shares Research Surrounding AI Digital Assistant Siri   

William McKinneyShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.