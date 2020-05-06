"Google Isn't Missing Sites" Using Quora for Link Building

A Twitter user started a discussion that promotes using Quora for link building. Google advocate, John Mueller, left a comment.

Quora is a question-and-answer website where internet users ask, answer, follow, and edit questions. While some of the answers are factual, most times, they’re in the form of opinions.

The link building practice on Quora is the same as any other forum spamming strategy. While providing answers an answer, you can add a link to your site for “more information.”

For some white SEOs, this tactic is a win-win situation.

Along with providing answers to questions, you’re also linking to an article that has more information. In turn, your website can enjoy massive traffic.

People that use Quora for link building would argue that the Q&A website has a high Domain Authority score. So, some of that “link juice” should trickle down the nofollow link to their sites.

Whether that’s true or false, there is some problem with using quora for link building.

For one, Quora is primarily popular in countries like India. According to Alexa, India accounts for 39.9 percent of its users base, followed by the United States at 20 percent.

So, the platform is not useful if you’re targetting traffic from other countries such as France or Italy.

There’s more.

Google On Using Quora for Link Building

Google’s webmaster trend analyst, John Mueller, responded to a tweet that was promoting Quora for links.

Mueller didn’t outrightly state that Google ignores nofollow Quora links. But, he also didn’t sound excited about how great the nofollow links are.

Here’s what he said:

Whatever you think Mueller’s statement means, Google’s stance on link building has always been clear. Links from users that are not associated with the linked site — natural links — are the best.

Google’s Webmaster Help page reads:

“…creating links that weren’t editorially placed or vouched for by the site’s owner on a page, otherwise known as unnatural links, can be considered a violation of our guidelines.”

Based on this reasoning, a person adding a nofollow link to Quora can’t have an association with the site that’s being linked to. Otherwise, it would count as an “editorially placed or vouched” link.

In the end, Search Engine Land interpreted Mueller’s statement to mean Google is aware that some of the links on Quora are “editorially placed.”

We’re still unsure whether the search engine intends to act on this knowledge.