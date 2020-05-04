search
Which Links Hold the Most Link Value on a Web Page?

Profile Image
Edgy Universe May 04, 2020 at 5:00 am GMT
astel design / Shutterstock.com

astel design / Shutterstock.com

In the latest episode of Google Webmaster Central hangout, Google advocate, John Mueller, discussed what links on a web page hold the most link value.

It began with a question about link value and its placement on a web page. The person wanted to know where links are most valuable on a page — static or main content.

In other words, do links in the body content of a page put more weight in SEO than those in static content such as navigation menu?

The question from the May 1 Google Webmaster Central Hangout reads:

“Is there any difference in link value between static and main content? I mean links from navigation and product pages. Do they have the same value.”

Here’s Mueller’s response.

Link Value: Focus on Users, and Not Google Algorithm

The webmaster trend analyst started by stating the familiar warning: do not focus on SEO over what makes sense for users.

According to Mueller, Google’s algorithm is designed to respond to things the same way an actual user would. That means actions on a web page that make sense for users will also make sense for Google.

Moreover, your attempt to “game the algorithm” may end up sending more users away, Mueller pointed out. As such, it’s important to always optimize for users first.

In response to the original question, the Google advocate once again emphasized optimizing for users. Since users ordinarily focus on a page’s main content, it makes sense that the Google algorithm would do the same.

Mueller stated:

“So with this specific situation – usually what happens here is we do focus on the primary content on the page. And that’s something that makes sense from a user point of view.”

What does Mueller mean?

It’s simple. Although primary content is always the main focus, the search engine still pays attention to the rest of the page.

That means Google still focuses on links in static content such as the footer and navigation menu. But, the body content of a page is likely to have the highest weight in link value.

If you’re still unsure of the best place to place your link, consider what makes sense for users, then do it.

Here’s the full question and answer:

