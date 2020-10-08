What to Expect from the October 13th Apple Event

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max at the upcoming October 13 event.

Apple has been hosting a September event to announce its new line of iPhones in the last few years. However, the company opted to change its usual schedule of announcements this year.

Instead of iPhones, the company used the September event to introduce a new line of Apple Watches and iPads. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any event for the highly anticipated iPhone.

According to reports, Apple has confirmed an October 13 virtual event for launching the 2020 iPhone.

Apple’s invite usually provides a hint of what to expect from the event, and this year’s no different. It shows several concentric circles with the words “Hi, Speed” written at the top.

That could suggest that the iPhone 12 lineup may feature 5G connectivity. The words could also reference a faster chipset or a higher refresh rate of 120Hz in the upcoming iPhones.

Apple doesn’t usually reveal details about upcoming products.

However, the iPhone 12 has been subject to several online speculations and leaks. Apple is expected to launch four iPhone 12 models this year — iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Besides the smartphone lineup, here are other things to expect.

Other Announcement to Expect from the October 13 Apple Event

1. Apple Over-Ear Headphones

Before now, Apple’s online and physical stores have featured third-party headphones and speakers such as Bose, Sonos, and Logitech. But that’s no longer the case.

This suggests that Apple could announce a new high-end headphone to complement the AirPods.

The headphones are most likely over-ear with a larger form factor than the AirPods. While the over-ear construction should muffle noise, it will probably still feature an active noise-canceling technology.

2. A new HomePod?

As said earlier, Sonos’ smart speakers are no longer available in the Apple Store. So, it’s safe to guess that the upcoming Apple Event might include an HomePod announcement — maybe a smaller version.

HomePod had always seemed pricey, compared with Google Home and Amazon Echo. It only makes sense that Apple would want to make a more affordable version.

3. ARM-Powered Macs

During the June WWDC, Apple had announced that it was switching from Intel-based processors to ARM.

Not only would an ARM mac have a lower power requirement, but it could also be cheaper. And we may see such an Apple computer this year.

Of course, most of these are speculations. It’ll take a few days before we know for sure.

The event will take place at 10 am PDT, or 10.30 pm IST.

Read More: Reports Suggest That Apple is Developing its own Search Engine