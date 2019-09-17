WiFi Alliance Announces WiFi 6 Certification Program

With so much focus on the blazing speed that 5G could offer, it’s easy to forget that WiFi still has a place in the world. But it always does, and that’s why there’s a new version – WiFi 6.

On Monday, the WiFi Alliance, an organization that oversees the implementation of WiFi standards, announced that it would start offering certifications to device manufacturers for its new WiFi version.

That means, the non-profit group will start verifying that devices meet the technical standards. Devices that meet such standard will have a badge on the packaging to let you know.

While this may sound a little boring, it means WiFi 6 is finally ready to go, and companies can now advertise that their product is WiFi 6 certified.

Now you’re wondering:

What is WiFi 6?

It’s the latest version of the same WiFi that you’ve been using for years and does the same thing – connects you to the internet. However, WiFi 6 combines other new technologies to become faster and more efficient than its predecessor.

Like the mobile internet jump, 3G to 4G, and now, 5G, WiFi technology has also gradually improved over the years too.

According to WiFi Alliance, one of the strengths of the new version is its ability to perform better in a crowded environment. For example, a sports stadium, or other packed venues will enjoy a significantly better internet connection with WiFi 6.

The new standard also offers more speed to its users than the current WiFi. In a CNET testing, analysts noted that WiFi 6 could outpace the average download speed in the United States by around 1,000 percent.

This brings us to the second question;

Will It Make Your Current Device Faster?

Not really, at least not right now. The new WiFi version is still at the early stages of deployment. That means, manufacturers must build their devices with the standard in mind to take advantage of it.

It’s already happening.

A multinational computer networking company in San Jose, NETGEAR Inc. has already produced a couple of WiFi 6-ready routers. Also, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and the iPhone 11 already support the standard too.

You may have to buy new phones that support the standard and maybe even change your router to one that supports the latest WiFi version. But, there’s no rush, take your time.