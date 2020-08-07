search
Technology 3 min read

Wireless Electricity Transmission Becomes a Reality in New Zealand

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Aug 07, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Aug 07, 2020 at 5:45 am GMT
Technology 3 min read
Free-Photos / Pixabay.com

Free-Photos / Pixabay.com

A New Zealand-based startup, Emrod, has developed a method to conduct wireless electricity transmission across long distances safely.

As far-fetched as it sounds, wireless electricity transmission has been around for a while.

In the 1980s, Nikola Tesla proved that he could power light bulbs with a 140-foot Tesla coil. Although the electrical genius’s venture plunged the entire town into a blackout, it was a success.

Tesla imagined erecting towers that would transmit wireless electricity to every corner of the world. Along with homes and businesses, Tesla dreamed of powering giant electric ships on the ocean remotely.

It’s not just Nikola Tesla. English theoretical physicist and cosmologist, Stephen Hawkings also believed that wireless electricity could power the world one day.

“If radio waves (think of network signals or WiFi) can travel through the air without the use of cables, then why can’t electricity?” asked Hawkings.

Last year, a team of researchers developed a device that turns WiFi signals into electricity.

However, a startup, Emrod, has taken things to a whole new level. Emrod is working with New Zealand‘s second-largest power distributor—Powerco— to trial the world’s first commercial long-range wireless power transmission.

In a statement, Network Transformation Manager at Powerco, Nicolas Vessiot said:

“We’re interested to see whether Emrod’s technology can complement the established ways we deliver power. We envisage using this to deliver electricity in remote places, or across areas with challenging terrain.”

Here’s how it works.

The World’s First Commercial Long-Range Wireless Electricity Transmission

The system relies on three components to transmit power wirelessly. These include a transmitting antenna, a series of relays, and a rectenna — a rectifying antenna that can convert microwave energy into electricity.

The beams use the non-ionizing industrial, scientific and medical band of the radio spectrum. It also includes frequencies commonly used in Bluetooth and WiFi.

With these, the power distribution company can beam power directly between two points with no radiation around the beam. Also, a “low power laser safety curtain” shuts down power transmission before any object can touch the main beam.

Emrod points out that the system works in any atmospheric condition. These include rain, fog, and dust.

Besides, the transmission distance is only limited by the line of sight between each relay. So, it can potentially transmit power thousands of kilometers at a lesser cost and environmental impact than a wired solution.

Thanks to this cut in infrastructure cost, Emrod can deliver wireless power to remote communities in Africa and the Pacific Islands. The system can provide sustainable energy for schools, hospitals, and economies.

Read More: New Prototype Device can Generate Electricity From Shadows

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Daniel Kite / Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Nanocrystal Electricity: The Future of Wireless Electricity Techn...

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credi: Bao Lab
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Develop BodyNet, A Wireless Skin-Hugging Sensor   

Sumbo BelloShare
ZinetroN / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Disney Research is Working on Wireless Charging for all Devices

Zayan GuedimShare
New Zealand will, by June 2018, and a robust LoRaWAN IoT network installed nearly everywhere by Spark NZ. | Sutagon Rodruangrid | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Ransomware Will Leverage the IoT to Compromise the Entire Network

Juliet ChildersShare
The IoT--useful in theory, but how many connected devices are really revolutionary? | Becris | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 IoT Devices That Completely Miss the Mark                                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Photographee.eu | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

3D-Printed Smart Objects That Connect to WiFi are now Here     

Rechelle AnnShare
Amazon's purchase of Eero solidifies their future goals of smart home dominance. ¦ Image via Eero
Technology 2 min read

Amazon Purchases Eero to Enhance Smart Home Game                         

Juliet ChildersShare
NiP STUDIO / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Tests New Monetization Method Called Viewer Applause 

Edgy UniverseShare
Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

New Protocol Expands Signal Range of Wi-Fi Devices                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Rice University graduate student Chloe Doiron co-led a project to create a device that recycles waste heat into electricity through aligned carbon nanotube films. | Image courtesy of Rice University
Technology 3 min read

Novel Device Harvest Waste Heat and Turn it Into Electricity 

Zayan GuedimShare
Along with pollinating our crops and helping the environment, bees now provide us with a solution to our plastic waste problem. | Image By Feng Lu | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Natural Product From Bees Could be Solution to Plastic Waste 

Lewis McShare
Pixus / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Fungus From Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor can Absorb Cosmic Rays 

Sumbo BelloShare
HypnoArt | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Alleged Russian APT28 Used Spy Tools to Hack Hotels and Steal…...

Rechelle AnnShare
358611 / Pixabay
Science 3 min read

Why Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Was Lower During Ice Age           

Sumbo BelloShare
SpaceX | www.spacex.com
Science 5 min read

What Could Possibly Happen to Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster in Space...

Rechelle AnnShare
welcomia / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Nikola: Meet the Startup Making Hydrogen Powered Trucks a Reality

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.