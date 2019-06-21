A Guide to Personal Branding with Content Marketing

Regardless of what expertise you have or position you are in right now, personal branding with content marketing will surely help you level up your game.

For the past number of years, the digital marketing space has become so congested and competitive that marketers and business owners often forget one essential thing: personal branding.

Most marketing efforts today are centered on promoting brands related to companies, products, and services. This has been the norm for so long that we fail to remember that anything can be a brand today.

Yes, anything can be a brand, including ourselves.

Even as an individual, you and I have our own personal brand. Confused? Don’t be. In this article, we will teach you how you can boost your personal brand with the help of content marketing. However, before we push through with that, let’s first define what personal branding is.

What is Personal Branding?

Personal branding is the practice of establishing and promoting yourself, your expertise, and your experience as a brand. Normally, when you think of branding, a lot of popular products, slogans, and companies cross your mind.

For instance, Adidas is known for its slogan “Impossible is Nothing” while Nike is for “Just Do It.” Coca-Cola is well known for its red-colored soda cans while Pepsi is for blue. These are examples of how these products rose to the ranks of popularity because of the clever way their equally famous companies promoted them.

This is how corporate or product branding works, and the same goes for personal branding. The only difference is you will promote yourself. You will be responsible for establishing your image, impression, and position within your chosen industry or niche.

The question now is, how will you do that?

It might sound like a lot of hard work, which could be true especially if you’re starting from scratch. But, if you will utilize content marketing in your strategy, you can be as popular as some well-known influencers, experts, and marketers today in no time.

As you probably know by now, content marketing covers practically everything on the Internet today. If you know what content to use and on what platforms to promote yourself, your personal branding efforts will pay off in the long run.

To help you get started, here’s Edgy Labs’ definitive guide to personal branding with content marketing.

Social Media

Regardless of who your target audiences are, getting into social media will give you the chance to gain followers, expand your network, and interact with your potential prospects online. To date, there are over 60 popular social media platforms out there.

Some of the most popular social networking sites and communities are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Youtube, and Pinterest. Creating a page in one of these social networking platforms is relatively easy. However, there is a lot of noise on social media.

If you want to stand out and grab the attention of your target audience, you have to create and post content materials that represent your values in a manner that educates, motivates, or entertains people.

Keep in mind that you’re making an impression on a more personal level. You are the brand so don’t shy away from posting content about your everyday life. Take advantage of the friendly vibe that social media networks offer and try to post more casually toned personal content. This may include thoughts and opinions related to your own brand, company, or industry.

Furthermore, post content that will stir the interest of your audience and will encourage them to get engaged. Try to acknowledge their comments and interact with them whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Answer People’s Questions

It will help you build your personal branding if you answer people’s questions. Nowadays, Google search is not the only reliable source of information for people seeking answers. Most of them go to different forums and Q&A platforms to ask the experts themselves.

Create an account on one or more question and answer platforms like Quora, Yahoo Answers, Answer Bag, LinkedIn Help Forum, Blurt It, or Answers and then start answering questions.

However, make sure that you choose the topics or interests related to your industry or niche. Again, we are trying to establish your authority and expertise in your chosen niche. Answering questions that are not related to your industry may confuse your audience.

You may also include links to your website or other information that supports your claims. Just don’t overdo it. Otherwise, your content could look spammy. Keep in mind that your primary goal is to attract audiences and followers using your knowledge, not by selling anything.

Video Content

Video is considered one of the most engaging content materials nowadays. Therefore, using it in your personal branding efforts will definitely give you an edge. A video could be easily accessed by your target audience, especially if it’s free to watch.

Furthermore, videos can help you create emotional connections with people way faster than other content materials today. Whether it’s a Facebook Live, Instagram Story, or a Webinar that you host, letting people see you and your personality come alive on their mobile or desktop screens can be really captivating.

Most people often skip video content creation because they tend to be intimidated by the high cost of production typically associated with it. However, you don’t really need a fancy video to promote yourself. Believe it or not, watchers prefer raw, unedited video content since it’s more genuine, transparent, and real to the eyes.

If you’re not comfortable yet with any live or recorded video broadcast, start with video content on a smaller scale. For instance, try video conferencing to solidify your connections and personal branding with your prospects.

Doing Podcasts

An excellent alternative to videos is podcasting. With a podcast, you don’t have to show off your face on any screen, making it less intimidating. Furthermore, it can still allow you to build trust with your target audience since they can still hear your voice.

Mobile devices also make podcasts more accessible to people. In fact, statistics show that nearly 70 percent of podcasts today are being consumed through mobile devices. This is because the mobility factor attached to podcast content makes it appealing and convenient for people. Hearing you discuss informative topics about your niche or industry is an excellent way to build personal branding.

Blogging

If you love sharing your experiences, thoughts, knowledge, or opinions about the things that are happening within your industry, there’s no better way to build your personal branding than by blogging.

Having your own blog site will give you more flexibility and freedom to create and post content. Not only that, blogging about relevant topics that capture the interest of your target audience will give you the opportunity to build not just your brand but your own community as well.

Establishing a community where you can position yourself as an authority will make you a trusted resource of information on your industry over time. In fact, 81 percent of online consumers in the United States alone trust blogs as sources of information and advice.

When blogging, make sure that you tackle topics that you know about. Write content that directly addresses your readers. Make sure that your posts offer relevant, educational, and motivational information without being dull or boring.

It is also essential that you regularly publish content on your blog site. This is because you need to work on your site’s search engine ranking, online visibility, and authority.

If you want something more manageable, you may blog on other platforms like LinkedIn and Medium. You may also do guest blogging on high-authority sites like Forbes, Entrepreneur, The Guardian, Wired, or the Huffington Post. Guest blogging on these sites could give you access to their millions of readers, boosting your credibility.

Final Thoughts

When using content marketing to create your personal brand, always remember the following:

Make your content unique.

Optimize your content.

Be genuine and personal with your content.

Create content that is informative, entertaining, and will add value to your audience.

Be consistent with publishing your content.

Now, if you are still having troubles with your content creation process, you can always check out our definitive guide here.