Social media marketing is a crucial element of all new companies’ marketing success, and you’re about to find out why.

For many people, social media platforms have become a source of entertainment, socialization, and news consumption. In recent times, it has evolved to become one of the most vital marketing channels for businesses, and that’s not surprising.

About 3.2 billion people across the world use social media. That’s 42 percent of the world’s population. Furthermore, about 54 percent of these social browsers use the platform to research products.

Still not convinced?

Here are seven other reasons to invest in social media marketing if you’re a startup owner.

7 Benefits of Social Media Marketing for New Companies

1. It Increases Brand Awareness

Social media marketing may be the most cost-efficient digital marketing method to increase the online visibility of new companies.

The platform offers access to a broader audience at little or no cost. Simply create social media profiles for your new business and start interacting with others.

Also, get your family, friends, business partners, and employees to like and share your page. Not only will this increase your brand awareness over time, but your reputation in the business too.

2. Social Signals Could Improve Your Position on the SERP

Social signals refer to the total number of shares, likes, and social media visibility a webpage gets, as perceived by the search engine.

Although a few SEO experts believe social signals don’t play a role in search engine rankings, most agree that it does. Here is why.

Social media is ideal for mass sharing, which in turn increases the visibility of your content. The more people share your content on social media, the more backlinks you’re likely to get.

As you already know, links are an essential SEO ranking factor.

3. Social Media Marketing Equals More Inbound Traffic

Along with SEO, social media is a smart way to attract new visitors to your website. That’s because it offers access to billions of potential customers.

There’s just one thing.

To generate as much inbound traffic as possible, you must make your post relevant to the readers. Conduct research to know what your audience cares about and create content that they’ll find appealing.

At the end of every month, assess your social media posts to know which received the best response. Then use this information to improve your future posts to attract more readers to your website.

4. Higher Conversion Rates

For every blog post, video, or photo that you share on your social media page, your readership and followers also increase. As more people follow you, the chances of improving conversion increase significantly.

Seventy percent of consumers in the United States have purchased a product they saw in a brand’s social media post. Also, 50 percent of consumers say that seeing user-generated content on a brand’s social media would increase their chance of buying products.

The remarkable thing is, you won’t have to extend your budget to increase your conversion rate from social media. Interactions such as sharing, commenting, and regular posting are all you need.

5. Better Customer Satisfaction

Social media marketing provides new companies with an opportunity to interact directly with their customers, and that’s a good thing.

According to reports, 71% of consumers who’ve had an excellent social media service experience with a brand are likely to recommend it to others.

You can address their questions or complaint and provide the best possible experience, and they’ll recommend you to others. More importantly, you’ll earn their loyalty in the long run.

By giving your company a voice, you’re humanizing an otherwise lifeless entity.

6. Improved Brand Loyalty

This is one of the primary reasons to use social media marketing for your startup. Aside from increasing your customer’s resistance to your competition, brand loyalty ensures long-term engagement on social media.

But how can you take advantage of it?

It all goes back to sharing quality content. However, content branding – such as the tone, logo, colors, etc. – plays an essential role.

Also, personal interactions with your followers should be a priority. It gives potential customers an insight into your personality.

Acknowledge your followers and answer as many questions as possible. Most importantly, radiate the kind of warmth that’ll encourage more future interactions.

7. Social Media Marketing is Cost-Effective

Once again, this is the most cost-effective part of your digital marketing strategy.

Signing up on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram is free. While you may need to reserve some funds for paid promotions on these social networking sites, it costs very little compared to other marketing tactics.

The advantage of using such a cost-effective form of advertising is that you get a higher ROI while retaining a bulk of the budget for other expenses.

