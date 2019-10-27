search
Marketing 4 min read

7 Benefits of Social Media Marketing for New Companies

Social media marketing is, without a doubt, one of the most significant aspects of any marketing strategy that new companies should not take for granted.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Oct 27, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

Social media marketing is a crucial element of all new companies’ marketing success, and you’re about to find out why.

For many people, social media platforms have become a source of entertainment, socialization, and news consumption. In recent times, it has evolved to become one of the most vital marketing channels for businesses, and that’s not surprising.

About 3.2 billion people across the world use social media. That’s 42 percent of the world’s population. Furthermore, about 54 percent of these social browsers use the platform to research products.

Still not convinced?

Here are seven other reasons to invest in social media marketing if you’re a startup owner.

7 Benefits of Social Media Marketing for New Companies

1. It Increases Brand Awareness

Social media marketing may be the most cost-efficient digital marketing method to increase the online visibility of new companies.

The platform offers access to a broader audience at little or no cost. Simply create social media profiles for your new business and start interacting with others.

Also, get your family, friends, business partners, and employees to like and share your page. Not only will this increase your brand awareness over time, but your reputation in the business too.

2. Social Signals Could Improve Your Position on the SERP

Social signals refer to the total number of shares, likes, and social media visibility a webpage gets, as perceived by the search engine.

Although a few SEO experts believe social signals don’t play a role in search engine rankings, most agree that it does. Here is why.

Social media is ideal for mass sharing, which in turn increases the visibility of your content. The more people share your content on social media, the more backlinks you’re likely to get.

As you already know, links are an essential SEO ranking factor.

3. Social Media Marketing Equals More Inbound Traffic

Along with SEO, social media is a smart way to attract new visitors to your website. That’s because it offers access to billions of potential customers.

There’s just one thing.

To generate as much inbound traffic as possible, you must make your post relevant to the readers. Conduct research to know what your audience cares about and create content that they’ll find appealing.

At the end of every month, assess your social media posts to know which received the best response. Then use this information to improve your future posts to attract more readers to your website.

4. Higher Conversion Rates

For every blog post, video, or photo that you share on your social media page, your readership and followers also increase. As more people follow you, the chances of improving conversion increase significantly.

Seventy percent of consumers in the United States have purchased a product they saw in a brand’s social media post. Also, 50 percent of consumers say that seeing user-generated content on a brand’s social media would increase their chance of buying products.

The remarkable thing is, you won’t have to extend your budget to increase your conversion rate from social media. Interactions such as sharing, commenting, and regular posting are all you need.

5. Better Customer Satisfaction

Social media marketing provides new companies with an opportunity to interact directly with their customers, and that’s a good thing.

According to reports, 71% of consumers who’ve had an excellent social media service experience with a brand are likely to recommend it to others.

You can address their questions or complaint and provide the best possible experience, and they’ll recommend you to others. More importantly, you’ll earn their loyalty in the long run.

By giving your company a voice, you’re humanizing an otherwise lifeless entity.

6. Improved Brand Loyalty

This is one of the primary reasons to use social media marketing for your startup. Aside from increasing your customer’s resistance to your competition, brand loyalty ensures long-term engagement on social media.

But how can you take advantage of it?

It all goes back to sharing quality content. However, content branding – such as the tone, logo, colors, etc. – plays an essential role.

Also, personal interactions with your followers should be a priority. It gives potential customers an insight into your personality.

Acknowledge your followers and answer as many questions as possible. Most importantly, radiate the kind of warmth that’ll encourage more future interactions.

7. Social Media Marketing is Cost-Effective

Once again, this is the most cost-effective part of your digital marketing strategy.

Signing up on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram is free. While you may need to reserve some funds for paid promotions on these social networking sites, it costs very little compared to other marketing tactics.

The advantage of using such a cost-effective form of advertising is that you get a higher ROI while retaining a bulk of the budget for other expenses.

Read More: How Countries use Social Media Manipulation to Influence People

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Panchenko Vladimir | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

ICO vs. IPO: Everything you Need to Know                                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Pixinoo | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Marketing How-To: The Best Time to Post on YouTube                     

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Facebook is set to Roll Out its "Clear History" Privacy Tool 

Sumbo BelloShare
Facebook Headquarters 1 Hacker Way Menlo Park California | Anthony Quintano | Flickr.com
Technology 2 min read

Facebook to Acquire Bloomsbury AI to Fight Fake News                 

Rechelle AnnShare
Artist rendering of an abstract brain-computer interface | Tex Vector | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Will Machines Become Smarter Than Man?                                             

Zayan GuedimShare
I'm Friday | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 6 min read

Use Facebook Live to Build Your Email Subscription List           

Chris ParbeyShare
Jakraphong Photography | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Facebook Messenger's Instant Games to Include Monetization for De...

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Facebook Messenger Kids' Bug Lets Children Chat With Strangers

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

What Are the Best Times For Brands to Post on Facebook             

Sumbo BelloShare
Image Credit: Pixabay
Technology 2 min read

Facebook To Announce Its Libra Cryptocurrency This Week           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How To Use Meme Marketing To Increase Brand Awareness               

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 3 min read

New Study Reveals How to Strengthen Customer-Brand Relationships

Sumbo BelloShare
Illustration of Elon Musk by Dave Mosher | Businessinsider.com | Shutterstock | Getty | NASA
Technology 4 min read

Elon Musk's Boring Company is one Step Closer to Reality         

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

Beginners Guide to Video Content Creation                                       

Edgy UniverseShare
Facebook have chosen to remove their VPN app from the APple store due to it harvesting user's data, a practice inhibited by Apple's terms and conditions. | Image via Alex Ruhl | Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Facebook's Onavo Protect VPN Exposed to be Harvesting User's Data

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 2 min read

Instagram to Launch a Messaging App Called Threads                     

Sumbo BelloShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.