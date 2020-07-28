search
Study: AMP Pages can Help Boost Rankings and Revenue

Edgy Universe Jul 28, 2020 at 9:32 am GMT
Image courtesy of RAFuertes

A recent study found that AMP pages have a significant impact on search rankings, sessions, impressions, page views, and traffic share.

Google first introduced its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) framework back in 2015. It’s an open-source initiative platform aimed at helping publishers improve mobile content pages’ speed and readability.

Despite its apparent advantages, AMP has been a controversial project since its debut.

Some publishers believe that Google is forcing sites to support AMP and increase its web dominance. Others point out that AMP gives Google control over the page styling as well as its design.

Earlier in the year, Google announced that it would no longer require AMP for the mobile version of the Top Stories section in Search. Instead, the company will now use a more holistic approach called Page Experience factors.

While this won’t happen until 2021, you may want to think twice before abandoning the AMP format. According to several studies, AMP pages perform better, but they also boost rankings and revenue.

Greg Sterling of Search Engine Land wrote:

“AMP pages score better on Core Vitals metrics, a key component of Page Experience ranking factors. But it’s the revenue boost that should really get your attention.”

Here’s the breakdown of the studies

How AMP Pages Can Improve Page Experience and Revenue

Perficient Digital‘s AMP-impact study, which involved 27 publishers and e-commerce sites, suggested that the format offers a significant improvement.

According to the result, AMP-enabled sites recorded a 27.1 percent increase in organic traffic and a 33.8 percent increase in SERP impressions. Also, the researchers noted a 15.3 percent increase in SERP click-through rates.

A more recent study from Milestone found that AMP outperformed non-AMP pages on Google’s Core Web Vitals metrics. These study noted:

  • The Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) was 17 percent better.
  • First Input Delay (FID) was 10 percent better.
  • Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) was 70 percent better.

Besides, page speed was 135 percent better with AMP than with non-AMP pages.

The Milestone study also suggested that AMP pages significantly impact “rankings on search, search sessions, impressions, page views, and traffic share.” Page rankings increased by an average of two positions after implementing AMP.

Perhaps the most significant part of the study is AMP’s impact on revenue. Milestone noted that an average mobile revenue gain of 29 percent across seven customers in the travel segment with AMP pages.

