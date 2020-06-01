search
Google Introduces new Tools to Measure Core Web Vitals

Edgy Universe Jun 01, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Edgy Universe
Jun 01, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
Google has introduced six new tools for site owners to measure core web vitals. That way, they can easily diagnose and fix user experience issues.

Last month, the Chrome team introduced the Core Web Vitals — a metric that helps site owners measure users’ experience on the web.

At the time, site owners could only measure the metric using the Chrome UX report. But that has quickly changed.

Last week, Google announced that it intends to incorporate Core Web Vitals into its ranking algorithm. Following this announcement, the tech giant has been working on expanding the tools to measure the metrics.

Site owners and SEOs now have five new ways to assess Core Web Vitals, aside from the Chrome UX report.

In a blog post announcement, Google executives wrote:

“We’re happy to announce that all of Google’s popular tools for web developers now support measurement of Core Web Vitals, helping you more easily diagnose and fix user experience issues.”

The tools include the Search Console, Chrome DevTools, Web Vitals Extension, Lighthouse, and PageSpeed Insights. That’s a total of six new ways to evaluate the user experience on sites.

Here’s what you need to know about these tools.

Six tools to Measure Core Web Vitals

Search Console

Last week, Google announced that it was replacing the Speed report in Search Console with the new Core Web Vitals report. That way, site owners can evaluate pages across an entire site.

The report uses real-world data from the Chrome UX report to identify groups of pages that require attention. With that said, the Search Console report can omit individual URLs that don’t meet the minimum reporting data requirement.

Chrome DevTools

Google has updated the Chrome DevTools to enable site owners to find and fix visual instability issues on their page. And this can contribute to an essential Core Web Vitals metric, the Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS).

Pick a Layout Shift to see its details in the Summary tab. Then, hover the cursor on the Moved from and Moved to fields to view where the shift occurred.

Aside from addressing visual instability issues, Chrome DevTools also measures Total Blocking Time (TBT). This could be a useful way to improve another Core Web Vitals metric, First Input Delay (FID).

Web Vitals Extension

This extension measures the three Core Web Vitals metrics in real-time, and it’s available to install from the Chrome Web Store. Consider downloading the extension here.

Lighthouse

Google just upgraded Lighthouse to version 6.0, and it comes with a couple of new features. These include new metrics, newly composed performance scores, as well as additional audits.

The tool also measures the Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) and Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS). Like the Chrome DevTools, Lighthouse also measures Total Blocking Time (TBT).

PageSpeed Insight

Google also upgraded PageSpeed Insight to use Lighthouse 6.0. As such, the tool can now measure Core Web Vitals in both the lab and field section of the report.

Chrome UX Report

Chrome UX Report, also known as CrUX, is a public dataset of real user experience data on millions of websites. It measures field versions of all the Core Web Vitals, meaning it reports only real-world data.

Recently, Google updated the Chrome UX Report with a new Core Web Vitals landing page. Consider accessing the report here.

