How Local Businesses can Leverage Voice Assistants

Edgy Universe Sep 02, 2020
A recent study explored how voice assistants provide response to queries, giving local businesses a new opportunity to better optimize their content.

SEMRush has published a follow-up to last year’s study on voice search ranking factors. However, the analysis focused on local business searches this time.

The study’s goal is simple — to provide insight into the algorithms behind the three primary voice assistants. These include Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple‘s Siri.

Since all three voice assistants have roughly the same market share, SEMRush suggested optimizing for all three.

But, that’s not nearly as simple as it sounds. This is especially true because the algorithms behind these digital assistants are entirely different.

Here are some key takeaways from the study.

How the three Voice Assistants Handle Search Queries

1. Google Assistant

For the test, the researchers considered Google Home, Google Home Mini, Google Home Hub, and an Android device.

These versions of Google Assistant rely on similar algorithms to provides search results. Yet, the study noted that all four devices returned different results to a query.

The average answer match between all the devices is 22 percent. Meanwhile, the highest answer match — 66 percent — is between the Home Hub and Android phone.

Google Assistant was able to answer at least 93.7 percent of the questions. What’s more, the Google-owned digital assistant returned results from local pack listings.

In other words, Google Assistant is more likely to surface sites that are ranking in the local pack for local voice searches.

2. Amazon Alexa

According to SEMRush, Alexa is the least reliable at answering questions.

It relies on information from Bing, including data from Yelp and Yext, to return answers. In fact, the voice assistant barely managed to answer 1 in 4 questions.

For this reason, SEMRush suggests that Amazon designed Alexa as a home assistant device and not to be a search engine.

3. Apple’s Siri

Siri responded to the highest number of questions of all the three voice assistants tested. The Apple-owned digital assistant answered as much as 98 percent of the queries.

According to the study, Siri relies on Yelp to surface results that indicate a place. For example, a business with a. 4.5 review will enjoy a lot of attention from the digital assistant.

SEMRush noted four main factors that influence Siri’s answers. In increasing order of importance, these are:

  • Distance
  • Number of reviews on Yelp
  • Star rating in Yelp
  • Prices

Rather than prioritize the number of reviews, Siri focuses more on the overall star rating. So, a business with few reviews can win over those with dozens of review if it has a higher rating.

Optimizing Content for the Voice Assistants

SEMRush recommends polishing your company’s Google My Business page. Also, create content that is easy to read and optimize them with structured data.

Optimizing for Siri begins with your Yelp listings. Work consistently on generating as many high-star ratings as possible on the online business directory.

As said earlier, Alexa doesn’t seem to function as a search engine. As such, the study doesn’t recommend ways to optimize content for the voice assistant.

Here’s the full study.

Read More: How to Optimize Your Content for Voice Search According to Google

