search
Technology 4 min read

CES 2021: Exciting Announcements from the Event so Far

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Jan 13, 2021 at 11:10 am GMT
Technology 4 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
Jan 13, 2021 at 11:10 am GMT
Technology 4 min read
James Mattil | Shutterstock.com

James Mattil | Shutterstock.com

The CES 2021 is all digital for the first time due to the current pandemic.

Instead of the annual trip to Las Vegas, the biggest tech companies are now hosting virtual press conferences. The event runs from Monday, January 11 to Thursday, January 14.

At first, the absence of an in-person event may feel a bit odd. However, the feeling quickly passes as the slew of futuristic tech products in the event brings a sense of familiarity.

For example, the first day of the event featured the rollable phones and massive 8K TVs from LG, Samsung, and TCL. Yet, we also saw several tech devices for the COVID-19 pandemic era.

One of such is LG’s latest InstaView fridge with the ability to open via voice command — no touch required. Unsurprisingly, a voice-controlled refrigerator wasn’t the coolest gadget at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show event.

Here’s a quick recap of what has been announced so far at the CES 2021.

Five Exciting Announcements from the CES 2021 — so Far

1. Flying Car Concept

Finally, General Motors unveiled its concept for a flying car called the electric Verticle TakeOff and Landing droideVTOL.

The flying car is fully autonomous, and it’s designed to hold only one passenger. Also, the eVTOL is expected to travel through the air at 55 miles per hour (88.51 km/h).

“We’re preparing for a world where advances in electric and autonomous technology make personal air travel possible,” said GM design chief Michael Simcoe.

Some companies working on a flying car include Hyundai, Toyota, Uber, and Aston Martin.

2. Rollable Smartphones

Two companies at the event showed off their upcoming rollable smartphones.

First, LG unveiled its LG Rollable at its press conference. The footage showed a phone being held in landscape mode as the display expanded and contracted.

Shortly after, Chinese electronic company TCL followed with two rollable devices.

The first was a 6.7-inch phone that could extend out to 7.8-inch “with a tap of a finger.” However, the more futuristic rollable tech was a 17-inch Printed Flexible OLED display.

3. Massive 8K TVs at CES 2021

TVs are a regular part of the Consumer Electronics Show, and this year was no different. So, we got the usual suspects — LG and Samsung — showing off their ultra-high-end displays.

For instance, LG unveiled its new Evo lineup, which comes in four different models — A1, C1, and G1. There’s also the LG Evo Z1, which comes in 8k at 77- or 88-inches.

However, the biggest TV in the CES event was Samsung’s 110-inch 4k MiniLED TV. There’s also a 98- and 88-inch version of the television.

Finally, TCL announced its first 8K TV lineup.

4. Samsung’s Consumer Robots

Samsung unveiled three new consumer bots — JetBot 90 AI Plus, Bot Care, and the Bot Handy.

The JetBot 90 AI Plus functions as a smart vacuum and security camera for the home. Meanwhile, the Bot Care is a companion and assistant that can answer questions, learn schedules, and send reminders.

The last of the three, Bot Handy, uses Artificial Intelligence to figure out how to hold different objects. As such, it’s ideal for sorting dishes, cleaning rooms, and even pouring a glass of wine.

5. Razer’s Project Hazel

At the 2021 CES event, Razer showed off what it’s calling the world’s smartest mask, code-named “Project Hazel.”

At first glance, the mask looks like a reusable N95 respirator with an outer shell that’s made from recycled, waterproof plastic. However, the transparent device also has packed some impressive techs such as:

  • Audio-processing pods
  • Active ventilation
  • Autosterilization
  • A companion case that also serves as a UV sterilizer

Yes, Razer’s new mask also comes with LED RGB lighting.

Other highlights from the CES 2021 Event

Other highlights from the event include new RTX GPUs from Nvidia and Exynos chips from Samsung. AMD also announced its mobile Ryzen 500 processors.

Finally, there were extensive arrays of laptops, including Lenovo‘s dual-screen ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i.

Read More: Intel Unveils new Facial Authentication System for Smart Devices

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Immersion Imagery | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Why Data Privacy Matters Even More in an IoT World                     

Juliet ChildersShare
AI tech is at the center of our society. However, is there any way to stop this tech from having bias? | Image By Oleksii Arseniuk | Shutterstock
Science 11 min read

The Danger of Bias in an Al Tech Based Society                             

Edgy UniverseShare
Just like the rest of us, Steve Wozniak is wondering when we might see a foldable iPhone. ¦ mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Wants a Foldable iPhone             

Sumbo BelloShare
Seanbatty | Pixabay.com
Technology 4 min read

Mind-Reading AI Tech That Recreates Images of Faces is now Here

Rechelle AnnShare
Philip Lange | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Toyota Plans to Build 100% Renewable Power and Hydrogen Plant

William McKinneyShare
The Sony Xperia 1 might arrive too late and at too high a price to beat out the competition. ¦ Image via Sony
Technology 2 min read

Sony Xperia 1: Exciting Specs With a Hefty Price Tag                 

Juliet ChildersShare
This little guy used to create worlds. Now he just breaks down the blockchain for peanuts. | Nikkytok | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Why are There no Russian Graphics Cards?                                         

Zayan GuedimShare
Screen grab from UC Berkely YouTube page
Science 5 min read

Inspired by Babies, AI Robot Vestri can see the Future             

William McKinneyShare
Arterys expands its clinical offerings with two new AI-powered workflows for medical imaging interpretation ¦ Image via Arterys
Science 3 min read

Arterys has big Plans for its Medical AI in 2019                         

Juliet ChildersShare
Sirirat | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

LinkedIn Just Made Writing Your Resume Super Easy                       

Chris ParbeyShare
Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

2017 Looks Better Already: two Google Homes Fall in Love         

Edgy UniverseShare
Phonlamai Photo / Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Synthetic Muscle: Another Breakthrough Development in Robotics

Rechelle AnnShare
sezer66 / Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

Nvidia Remote Cloud Gaming Means Nvidia GeForce Experience Withou...

Edgy UniverseShare
Deep Learning Summit San Francisco Agendas and Other Details | www.re-work.co
Technology 4 min read

Deep Learning Summit San Francisco: Agendas and Other Details

Rechelle AnnShare
sfam_photo / Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

Functional MRI Study Confirms Human Brain's Predictive Vision Cap...

Rechelle AnnShare
Samsung's Ballie robot | Image credit: Samsung
Technology 5 min read

CES 2020 Robots That Ultimately Charmed the People                     

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.