search
Marketing 5 min read

4 Content Marketing Pitfalls and how to Avoid Them

Similar to athletes, content marketing experts have their "lucky rabbit's foot" or good luck charm when it comes to boosting visibility and reach. But even seasoned experts can fall victim to these common content marketing pitfalls. We can help you avoid them easily (and for free, too).

Profile Image
Juliet Childers Jul 05, 2019 at 5:15 am GMT
Content marketing is an area rife with opportunity, but there are pitfalls you need to avoid. | Image by Tero Vesalainen | Pixabay

Content marketing is an area rife with opportunity, but there are pitfalls you need to avoid. | Image by Tero Vesalainen | Pixabay

In a flooded market, it’s important to know how to avoid the biggest content marketing pitfalls.

Whether you’re an enterprise level company, a single person, or somewhere in-between, mostly everyone is in on the content marketing game these days. And why not?

You can develop a loyal audience, grow your reach, and improve sales or brand recognition with various content marketing strategies. However, since there are plenty of strategies, there are also plenty of ways to fail at implementing them.

But fear not: the experts here at Edgy Labs know content marketing.

Here’s how you and your company can avoid the four most common content marketing pitfalls.

Pitfall #1: Not Producing and Sharing Consistent Content

Consistent sharing matters just as much as posting consistently. | Mizter_x94 | Pixabay

As we have pointed out in previous content marketing articles, consistency is key. If you produce content sporadically, your audience will likely dwindle.

Due to a lack of schedule, people won’t know when to watch, read, or engage with your content. After all, humans are creatures of habit, so we fall into routines easily.

By establishing a publishing schedule, you set a routine for your audience.

They can always look forward to new content from you on this day at this time of the week. This also means consistent engagement in the form of likes, shares, and comments.

Leveraging social media sharing in the same way can boost things even further.

Despite the benefits of a consistent schedule, many fall into this common content marketing pitfall. You can better avoid it with a few easy tweaks to your content marketing approach.

First off, you can schedule posts on various platforms including WordPress and Facebook. You can also implement tools such as Sprout Social, Buffer, and HootSuite to further boost your scheduling game.

By having a plan for your content, you also fall into a routine yourself. Sooner than you think, you’ll find yourself less stressed about wondering if you have content prepared because you’ll (most likely) have schedule something already!

Pitfall #2: Not Crafting Valuable Headlines and Tags

Headlines grab attention, but can also turn people away if not crafted well. | PublicDomainPictures | Pixabay

Along with doing things like improving page speed, you need to pay attention to the small things when it comes to avoiding content marketing pitfalls.

Having great, engaging, and SEO-friendly content matters, of course. But you also want to craft high-quality headlines and use appropriate tags and metadata.

For those of you focused heavily on SERPs and keywords, this counts for double.

A well-crafted headline and relevant tags are easy, near instant ways to enhance a piece of content. In fact, you should just look at them as a part of the content you produce.

In the age of the ever-evolving Google algorithm, this also means staying up-to-date on the latest changes and tweaks made to search engines.

Take the first step toward this research and start crafting A+ headlines and tags.

Pitfall #3: Not Leveraging More Than Just Written Content

Video content can work in tandem with written content to boost your reach and visibility. | StockSnap | Pixabay

We mentioned in a recent article that your content is your product. It can promote your business, advertise a service or item, and grow your audience. However, most people only stick to one type of medium to leverage that content.

We have several guides on how video can amplify your content marketing strategies. But to best avoid content marketing pitfalls associated with this, you’ll need to understand that video is what you should be doing right now.

Whether that’s creating YouTube content, doing Facebook Live streams, or something else, video content is king in 2018.

Many people stick to written content because they feel video content is hard or complicated. But this just is not true — especially in the time of YouTube and Vimeo.

You can even leverage a streaming platform such as Twitch if you wanted to do so.

It all depends on where your audience is most likely to engage with the content and what results you want from that content.

For a jump start on creating video content, check out this article and get started today.

Pitfall #4: Not Learning From Your Metrics and Insights

Google Analytics is free and most social media platforms have their own tools, too. | Tumisu | Pixabay

It might sound boring, but parsing data metrics is one of the best things you can do to avoid content marketing pitfalls. It’s also mostly, if not completely free to do.

After all, Google Analytics offers a free service if you just inject the code into your website. Social media platforms such as Facebook feature their own metrics tools, as well.

But more than having access to data, you need to understand and transform that data.

Without learning from that data to improve your content, you’re falling victim to content marketing pitfalls. This means, again, spending some time with your head “in the books”, so to speak.

But don’t worry: you don’t need to pour over each and every number and statistic. You just need to focus on which metrics matter most for your brand and service or product.

Need some insight into what that might be? Edgy Labs has you covered with our content marketing metrics guide.

What are the most common issues you run into with content marketing strategies and campaigns?

Found this article interesting?

Let Juliet Childers know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Juliet Childers

Content Specialist and EDGY OG with a (mostly) healthy obsession with video games. She covers Industry buzz including VR/AR, content marketing, cybersecurity, AI, and many more.

Handpicked

Autonomous cars are practically an inevitability. Now, engineers are starting to dive into the realm of ethics. | Image By temp-64GTX | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

What Autonomous car Engineers can Learn From Philosophy           

Juliet ChildersShare
This new form of biodegradable cutlery could be immensely helpful in the fight to reduce plastic waste. ¦ Shutterstock
Science 4 min read

Green Science Alliance Makes Biodegradable Cutlery Using Plastic...

Juliet ChildersShare
PewDiePie, possible grim reaper of YouTube IBL | REX | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Questionable Content Causes Advertisers to Abandon Google       

William McKinneyShare
Image by Ink Drop | SHutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

How to Optimize Your Instagram Profile for Maximum Exposure   

Zayan GuedimShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Culture 13 min read

Attention Span is the New Currency                                                     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Dutch startup Crowded Cities is planning on training crows to collect cigarette waste in order to clean up urban areas. | Image By JakubD | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

Crowded Cities Wants to use Crows to Murder Cigarette Littering

Juliet ChildersShare
Twin Design | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

3 Basic Social Media Marketing Mistakes to Avoid in 2018         

William McKinneyShare
Gerisima | Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

This Alpha Electro G2 Will Carry Norwegian Passengers by 2025

Juliet ChildersShare
Cate_89 | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

5 Ways eCommerce, not FinTech, is Wall Street's Biggest Threat

Juliet ChildersShare
Sergey Ko | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

World Backup Day: 4 Ways to Prevent Data Loss Today                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Free-photos | Pixabay.com
Marketing 8 min read

A Guide to Personal Branding with Content Marketing                   

Rechelle AnnShare
Vitalii Demin | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

12 Principles of Viral Content                                                             

StephanieShare
Vr and AR could have massive potential as teaching tools. | Shutterstock
Technology 5 min read

Pros and Cons of VR, AR as Teaching Tools                                       

Juliet ChildersShare
Bobrova Natalia | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

This Study Just Changed Evolutionary Theory for Good                 

Juliet ChildersShare
By Mikhail H | Shutterstcok
Culture 4 min read

Next Gen Graphics Get an Upgrade With Ray Tracing                       

Juliet ChildersShare
A social media post may have just accidentally leaking info on the new Hololens | Image By khoamartin | Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

NASA Video Shows Potential HoloLens 2 Prototype                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.