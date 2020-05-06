search
How to Evaluate the Quality of User Experience on Websites

Edgy Universe May 06, 2020
May 06, 2020 at 5:15 am GMT
In a recent blog post, Google introduced Core Web Vitals, a set of metrics that site owners should track when evaluating user experience.

According to Google, the long-term success of any website depends on the quality of the user experience it provides. And that’s not surprising.

Seventy percent of customers abandon purchases due to bad experience. Also, 79 percent of people that don’t like what they find on a site will simply go search for another one.

At the same time, studies suggest that top companies that prioritize user experience outperformed the S&P index by 35 percent.

There’s just one question: how can you evaluate the web experience?

That’s where Core Web Vitals come in. It’s unified guidance for quality signals that Google says is essential to delivering a great user experience on the web.

In its blog post announcement, the search engine giant wrote:

“Today, we are introducing a new program, Web Vitals, an initiative by Google to provide unified guidance for quality signals that, we believe, are essential to delivering a great user experience on the web.”

So, how does it work?

Using Core Web Vitals to Evaluate User Experience

There are many sides to consider when measuring the quality of user experience.

While some aspects depend on the context and the site, all web experiences rely on a standard set of signals for web experience. These include loading experience, interactivity, and visual stability.

According to Google, site owners can measure the quality of their user experience on their website using three metrics. These are:

  • Largest Contentful Paint: Evaluates perceived load speed and marks the point in the page load timeline when the main content was loaded.
  • First Input Delay: Measures responsiveness and quantifies the user experience of the user’s first interaction with a page.
  • Cumulative Layout Shift: Evaluates visual stability and quantifies the number of unexpected layout shifts of visible page content.

According to Google, these three metrics capture essential user-centric outcomes.

But they also offer other benefits. Along with being field measurable, these metrics also have supporting lab diagnostic metric equivalents and tooling, says Google.

Finally, Google stated that its goal is to ensure that site owners and developers can conveniently measure Core Web Vitals.

To that end, the tech company has come up with quick ways to access the metrics. These include Chrome UX Report and extension.

Google also intends to update existing tools such as Lighthouse, PageSpeed Insights, Search Console’s Speed Report, etc.

