GMB Launches new Post Type for COVID-19-Related Announcements

Google My Business listings can now use a new type of post that’s designed specifically for COVID-19-related announcements.

GMB has undergone several recent changes due to the current pandemic.

Last week, Google decided to limit some of the functionalities on the platform. These include business information edits, created new listings, claims, and verification. Also, the search engine giant announced that it would not be publishing any new reviews, review replies, or Q&As.

Now, Google has introduced new GMB posts to enable business owners to make announcements that are related to the current pandemic. Some examples of this formal public statement include:

Temporary closures

New operating hours

Changes to regular service — for example switching to takeout or delivery only

In-stock, low stock, out of stock announcement for products

Safety precautions that the business is taking, etc.

You’ll find the new COVID-19 update posts at the top of a business profile in local search. That means business owners can publish other types of posts, and the announcement will remain at the top.

There’s more.

Creating A COVID-19-Related Announcement in GMB

To create COVID-19-related announcements on GMB, you must first sign in to your account. Select Posts from the menu options, and Click the COVID-19 tab at the top of the page.

At this point, you can select your preferred post from the information provided. Click “Preview” to see the post before it goes live, then publish if you’re happy with the post.

At the moment, COVID-19 posts have the same shelf life as any other GMB post, and that’s 14 days.

However, that could change depending on the status of the pandemic. Unlike regular Google My Business posts that supports various media formats, the COVID-19 posts allow text only.

Also, the new post type is available to all listings. Whether you own a healthcare organization or local bar, any business can use COVID-19 related announcement on GMB.

With that said, business owners can only publish the announcement from the desktop version of Google My Business.