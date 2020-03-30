search
Google Explains how to Update Your GMB Information

In the latest episode of Search For Beginners, Google explained the importance of Google My Business and how companies can update their GMB information.

Edgy Universe Mar 30, 2020
IB Photography / Shutterstock.com

In it’s latest YouTube episode of Search For Beginners, Google explained how to update your Google My Business (GMB) information.

The report suggests that this could be the last video in Google’s Search for Beginners series. However, the search engine giant promises to continue adding content to the Google Webmasters YouTube channel.

As the name implies, the information in this video is for beginners only. That means experienced SEOs may already be familiar with it.

So if you’re new to local SEO or up for a refresher course, let’s dive right in.

What’s the Purpose of Google My Business?

The video described Google My Business as a free tool that helps local businesses manage how they appear in Google Search and Maps.

Google developed GMB primarily for businesses that serve customers at a physical location. As such, companies that use a virtual workplace — on the internet — cannot claim a GMB listing.

Service-are businesses, on the other hand, are eligible to claim a listing. However, they must have a permanent location with a staff present during opening hours.

Why do Companies use Google My Business?

Google My Business helps potential customers find your company through Google search results and Maps.

Business owners use GMB listings to maintain accurate information about their companies in Search and Maps. Along with engaging with existing customers, Google My Business also helps attract new ones.

That’s because the listing inspires trust. According to the search engine company, companies with a verified GMB listing are twice as likely to be considered reputable.

How do I Update my GMB Information

To edit information in Google My Business, the first thing to do is claim your listing. After that, GMB will allow you to write your business name, business category, and hours of operation.

Other pieces of information that you can edit on GMB include:

  • Phone number(s)
  • Physical address
  • Photos for your business
  • Website URL
  • Opening date (applicable to new a new company that’s yet to open)

While the video content is no doubt useful, it came out at an awkward time.

Google has recently restricted the ability to edit specific Google my Business details. Now, all edits must go through Google’s review team, which is currently limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

See the full Search for Beginners video here:

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

