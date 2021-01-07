You Don't Need a GMB Profile to Appear on Google Search

Google My Business (GMB) is a free tool that allows companies to promote their business profile and website on Google Search and Maps.

Brands with a GMB account can quickly see and connect with their customers. Besides posting updates to the business profile, GMB users can also see how customers interact with their brands on Google.

There’s just one popular misconception. And that’s a GMB profile is required to show in Google web search. In a recent tweet, the webmaster trend analyst at Google, John Mueller, addressed the confusion.

It all began on Twitter when someone asked:

“Is (GMB) Google my business required to show your search results in Google?”

Here’s the webmaster trend analyst’s response.

You Don’t Need GMB Profile to Show in Google Search.

According to Mueller, you don’t need to have a Google My Business verified business listing to show up in Search. “No, it’s not a requirement,” he said.

With that said, you do need a Google My Business listing to show up in Google Maps. Similarly, it would be best to have a GMB listing to surface in local pack results or a local panel in Search.

It’s simple. While you don’t need Google My Business to surface in organic listings, you do need it for customers to find you in local results.

How Google My Business Evolved in 2020

Last year, Google improved GMB significantly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, the search giant added some coronavirus-related announcements for businesses.

These include:

Changes to Regular Services

Temporary Closures

New Operating Hours

For this reason, experts predict that GMB would become more vital post-pandemic.

Brands will rely on Google My Business to reach more customers when the pandemic is over. What’s more, it’ll emerge as a more reliable and essential marketing tool than it was before the pandemic.

