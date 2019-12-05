search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds New Messaging Features to the its Search Console

Google has introduced a new messaging feature to its Search Console, allowing users to receive and read site messages without leaving the tool.

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Dec 05, 2019 at 10:15 am GMT
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

Yesterday, Google announced a new messaging feature for its Search Console.

Google Search Console is a free service that enables website owners to monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot their site’s presence on the SERP.

According to Google, the Search Console sends millions of messages every month, which ranges from issues to notification of updates. It also receives opportunities on how site owners can increase their presence on the search engine.

Unfortunately, messaging was not an integral part of the tool. As a result, users had to leave their reports to see a notification or read a message.

Well, not anymore. Google is introducing a new Search Console messaging panel with a host of other features for convenience.

Google wrote in the blog post announcement:

“As of today, messages will be available through a panel accessed easily by clicking the bell icon at the top of any page in Search Console.”

Here’s how the new messaging feature works.

Messaging on Google Search Console

To access new messages, click on the bell icon at the top right corner of the screen. A panel with a list of messages should pop-up, and users can mark individual messages as read to clear the clutter.

Also, the messaging panel has a categories feature to enable users quickly sort through messages. Examples of available groups include Performance, Coverage, and Enhancement Types.

Finally, publishers will be able to read their older messages.

That means users that gain access to a new site can see the messages that the website received in the past. According to Google, this will provide a better sense of the site’s history.

With that said, the panel only displays messages from May 23, 2019, onward. To access older messages, you’ll have to check the legacy message list or your email.

The new feature provides easy access to information on the Search Console. And in turn, users can enjoy an improved workflow.

Read More: What Google Search Results Might Look Like Soon

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

This is what QWOP was going for, right? | Robuart | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Google’s DeepMind AI Recreates Viral Browser Game QWOP         

Juliet ChildersShare
Google Chrome OS allowing virtual machines could be a big step forward in their OS offensive ¦ Pexels
Technology 2 min read

Official Chrome OS Virtual Desks: "Coming Soon"                           

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

BBC Joins Tech Companies in the Fight Against Fake News           

Rechelle AnnShare
Helm, a new private home email server, is the answer to your privacy worries. | Image via thehelm.com
Technology 3 min read

Tired of Google Reading Your Emails? How Helm Helps you Take…...

Juliet ChildersShare
Eric Broder Van Dyke / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Google I/O 2018 Conference: What to Expect and Live Updates   

Rechelle AnnShare
Wangbar | Shutterstock.com
Technology 7 min read

6 Things AI can do now That it Couldn’t do Last…             

Juliet ChildersShare
Prakapenka Alena | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

AI Battle Royale to Determine the Future of AI Security           

Zayan GuedimShare
marketinggraphics / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates How It Generates Local Search Results                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Romolo Tavani | Shutterstock
Marketing 8 min read

How Does Google View Hidden Content?                                                 

Edgy UniverseShare
Google Blog | research.googleblog.com
Science 4 min read

Meet the Bristlecone Chip, Google's 72-Qubit Quantum Processor

Rechelle AnnShare
Google Cloud Next Conference 2017 | cloudnext.withgoogle.com
Technology 3 min read

How Google's new API Recognizes Objects in Videos                       

Zayan GuedimShare
Rendering of a Blockchain Ledger | Blockchaintechnologies.com
Technology 4 min read

Quantum Computing Won't be Hacking Blockchain                               

PaigeShare
Geralt | Pixabay.com
Technology 9 min read

Barriers to VR Tech That Oculus Go, Dash, and Project Santa…...

Rechelle AnnShare
sakkmesterke / Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Google's Multi-Million Dollar Cold Fusion Project Fails           

Rechelle AnnShare
Tero Vesalainen | Shutterstock.com
Technology 6 min read

New Microsoft Guidelines Make Bad Words Ban Worthy                     

Juliet ChildersShare
Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

11 Facts That Help Explain the Quantum Computer                           

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.