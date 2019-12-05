Google Adds New Messaging Features to the its Search Console

Yesterday, Google announced a new messaging feature for its Search Console.

Google Search Console is a free service that enables website owners to monitor, maintain, and troubleshoot their site’s presence on the SERP.

According to Google, the Search Console sends millions of messages every month, which ranges from issues to notification of updates. It also receives opportunities on how site owners can increase their presence on the search engine.

Unfortunately, messaging was not an integral part of the tool. As a result, users had to leave their reports to see a notification or read a message.

Well, not anymore. Google is introducing a new Search Console messaging panel with a host of other features for convenience.

Google wrote in the blog post announcement:

“As of today, messages will be available through a panel accessed easily by clicking the bell icon at the top of any page in Search Console.”

Here’s how the new messaging feature works.

Messaging on Google Search Console

To access new messages, click on the bell icon at the top right corner of the screen. A panel with a list of messages should pop-up, and users can mark individual messages as read to clear the clutter.

Also, the messaging panel has a categories feature to enable users quickly sort through messages. Examples of available groups include Performance, Coverage, and Enhancement Types.

Finally, publishers will be able to read their older messages.

That means users that gain access to a new site can see the messages that the website received in the past. According to Google, this will provide a better sense of the site’s history.

With that said, the panel only displays messages from May 23, 2019, onward. To access older messages, you’ll have to check the legacy message list or your email.

The new feature provides easy access to information on the Search Console. And in turn, users can enjoy an improved workflow.

