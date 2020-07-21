search
Google Adds Visual Options to Help Brands Grow Their Online Sales

Edgy Universe Jul 21, 2020
Edgy Universe
Jul 21, 2020 at 7:27 am GMT
Google has introduced new visual options, enabling brands to showcase their products despite the on going COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital adoption has surged in the last six months as more consumers are sheltering at home. Expectedly, this has also resulted in a rapid change in consumer shopping behavior globally.

For example, searches for planter box has increased by over 200 percent worldwide annually, says Google. The search and advertising giant also reported similar growth across other home-related products.

Although the internet is filled with various information and choices, it could also overwhelm a potential buyer. This could, in turn, expands the space between purchase trigger and the purchase itself.

To simplify this process, Google is introducing new visual options across its ad platforms. These include Search, Shopping, and Display Ads.

In a blog post announcement, Vice President of Ads Product Management at Google, Darshan Kantak said:

“Today, we’re adding new ways to showcase and augment your brand and products visually to spark action across Search, Shopping, and Display ads.”

The goal is here simple — to help brands get more customers and amplify their eCommerce experience. Here are the new upgrades.

New Visual Options on Search, Shopping and Display Ads

Image Extensions Beta

Google is launching an Image extension beta program to help brands grow online sales via Search ads.

Now, marketers can add high-quality, rich assets to their ads. That way, shoppers can conveniently find the product they want and quickly take action.

The Image extension lets retailers add their chosen image to accompany a text. Otherwise, Google’s machine learning model can automatically pick one from your website.

Smart Shopping Gets New Annotations

Google has upgraded Smart Shopping campaigns to display annotations for things such as fast shipping and free shipping. It’s a new way to provide additional information to consumers.

There’s a new ability to include video content within display ads. Also, advertisers can now bid specifically for new customers on Smart Shopping.

New Visual Options for Responsive Display Ads

Responsive display ads have gotten new visual options. These include new layouts as well as auto-generated video ad formats.

Besides, advertisers can now display a business name and logo on dynamic ads. There’s also the option to spotlight single products and call out promotions.

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

