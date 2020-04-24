Google now Requires Identity Verification From Advertisers

Yesterday, Google Ads announced that it would begin requiring identity verification, including geographic location, from advertisers.

Back in 2018, Google updated its policy to introduce new requirements for political advertisement.

At the time, advertisers that wanted to run election ads on the platform had to undergo a verification program to confirm their identity. In turn, Google displayed the identity of specific ad units to help viewers understand more about the election advertisement.

After verifying political advertisers in 30 countries since the program began two years ago, Google is ready to take it to the next level.

In a blog post announcement, Director of Product Management, Ads Integrity at Google Ads, John Canfield said:

“And now, to provide greater transparency and equip users with more information about who is advertising to them, we are extending identity verification to all advertisers on our platforms.”

Here’s how it works.

Google Ads Identity Verification Requirement for Advertisers

The identity verification program for advertisers now include the following:

Personal identification methods

Business incorporation document

Other documents to verify who they are

Materials to check operating geography

According to Google, the program will begin in the United States first, before it rolls out to other parts of the world. Also, it will apply across various Google properties such as Search, Display, and YouTube.

Upon receiving a notification to verify identity, an advertiser would have 30 days to submit the required verification. Failure to do this within the period would result in Google stopping the publisher’s ads.

After sending these requirements, it’ll take Google around 3 to 5 days to complete the process.

Disclosures will not necessarily show the entity that’s managing an ad. Instead, viewers will see the legal or trademarked name of the advertiser.

In other words, agencies who run ads on their clients’ behalf will not have to undergo the verification program. However, they can submit identity documents on behalf of their clients.

The search engine giant admitted that the verification process for its entire ad ecosystem could take a few years.

Why Google Ads Now Require Verification

As Canfield said, the tech giant is working towards better ad transparency. It wants to provide users with more information about the bodies that are serving specific ads.

Canfield further said:

“This change will make it easier for people to understand who the advertiser is behind the ads they see from Google and help them make more informed decisions when using our advertising controls.”

Besides, the verification process could make the digital advertising ecosystem safer. Bad actors will now have a tough time misrepresenting themselves.

