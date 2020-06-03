search
Google Fixes Indexing Issues Causing Stale Search Results

Edgy Universe Jun 03, 2020
Edgy Universe
Jun 03, 2020 at 7:00 am GMT
In a recent tweet, Google confirmed it has experienced indexing issues that may have led to stale search results. Now, the issue is resolved.

Google has fixed the indexing issue that was causing stale search results.

According to Search Engine Land, the problem began early yesterday morning. At the time, the extent of the issue is unknown. Also, the exact problem was somewhat of a mystery, considering the vagueness of the words “stale search result.”

However, reports suggest that Google was unable to index new pages for large and small publishers alike. As a result, the pieces of content are not showing up on search results.

The report suggests that some of the affected publishers include the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, to name a few.

Later in the day, Google confirmed the existence of the indexing issue via a tweet. “We’re currently experiencing indexing issues that may cause stale search results in some cases,” said the Search Giant.

Google Fixes the Indexing Issues Causing Stale Search Results

Early this morning, fourteen hours after the initial tweet, Google announced that it had resolved the problem. “The indexing issues from yesterday have been resolved. Thank you for your patience,” the announcement reads.

To be clear, this is not the first time Google had experienced indexing problems. The search and advertising giant reported a similar issue earlier in the year, and a few times last year.

Occasionally, websites that depend on traffic for new content and breaking stories may experience an indexing issue.

A simple “site” search for your domain can help confirm if you have the problem. Upon searching, click on Tools, and set the filter to “past hour” or “past 24 hours.”

In most of the cases, one of two things happened. It’s either the search engine was unable to index new content, or previously indexed content fell out of its the Google index.

Google takes such indexing problems seriously. The search giant wants to be able to serve breaking news immediately. For Google to achieve this goal, the search engine must be able to index such content quickly.

