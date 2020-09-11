Google Introduces New Way for Creators to Monetize Events

Google has announced a video event service called Fundo, which is designed to help video creators and small businesses monetize events.

Online events have become popular now more than ever due to COVID-19 lockdown.

Since people can no longer attend in-person gatherings, businesses rely on virtual events to reach their audience. And, tech companies are quickly responding to the shift.

For example, Facebook Live Broadcast now supports up to 50-person group chat. LinkedIn also updated its platform to enable virtual conferences.

Now, Google has introduced a service called Fundo to help creators and small businesses monetize their video events. Although Google claims that the release is unrelated to the current pandemic.

In a blog post announcement, General Manager of Fundo, John Gregg wrote:

“We’ve been testing with early adopters, and today we are launching Fundo for all creators in the U.S. and Canada, with more locations coming soon.”

Here’s what you should know about the service.

What is Fundo?

Fundo is a virtual platform for monetizing online events. The video service gives video hosts monetization options that range from controlling ticket prices to offering discounts.

According to Google, creators can make three types of events on Fundo. These are:

Chat + Photos

Meet and Greets

Workshops

Everything happens on the Fundo site. That means creators don’t need an app or software for event scheduling, payment processing, communication, and live streaming.

After discovering an event on the Fundo site, fans only need to answer a few questions and complete the ticket purchase. Fundo promises to provide the rest — event link, reminders, and technical support.

Who Can Monetize Events with Fundo?

As said earlier, Fundo is a way for small businesses to monetize their activities. In other words, it’s not only for YouTube creators and their fans. Loads of other people can benefit from the video service.

The Fundo announcement reads:

“In addition to YouTube creators and their fans, we’re seeing authors, fitness instructors, business and lifestyle consultants and others use Fundo to find new ways to connect.”

Again, note that Fundo only supports three kinds of events.

As such, the platform doesn’t seem to offer music creators a way to host large concert events. Besides, the platform’s FAQ page noted that “each event has a limited number of tickets…”

Creators that are looking to host events using Fundo can sign up here.

Read More: Google Introduces a new Home Activities Rich Results