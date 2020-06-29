search
Marketing 2 min read

Google Merges Search Console and Analytics Data

Profile Image
Edgy Universe Jun 29, 2020 at 5:30 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Edgy Universe
Jun 29, 2020 at 5:30 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

PixieMe / Shutterstock.com

Recent email notifications sent by Google to site owners revealed an upcoming beta test for the merged Search Console and Analytics data.

Google has been sending email notices about an upcoming trial to site owners via Search Console.

According to the notification, the search giant wants to combine data from Google Analytics and Search Console together into one report. That way, users can access the information they need using either service.

The email suggests that site owners can now export data from Analytics and a linked Search Console property. Since the feature is a trial experience, it’ll only affect the Search Console property that the email indicates.

Also, Google promises to send another notification when the beta experience becomes available in a few weeks.

According to the email:

“When this change occurs, any data exported from your Google Analytics property to your linked Search Console property will be subject to the Search Console Terms of Service.”

Finally, the notification states that site owners that want to opt-out of the trial could unlink their Search Console and Analytics properties.

Benefits of a Combined Search Console and Analytics Data

The Search Console tracks user activity in the Search Engine Result Pages. Google Analytics, on the other hand, tracks user activity on a website.

So, the potential use of a report that combines the data from these platforms can be endless.

For example, you can check how adding a review schema to product pages impacts search traffic. Also, site owners can now compare data from the two platforms to identify possible correlations.

With that said, Google hasn’t provided more information aside from the email’s content. So, some parts of the feature and its trial period is still a bit hazy.

For instance, we don’t know if everyone will get the chance to participate or if Google is limiting the beta testing to a specific audience.

Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the integrated reports in the coming week, as we get closer to the launch date.

Read More: Search Console Gets New Data for Recipe Structured Data

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Edgy Universe know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

Handpicked

Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Cancels Trips Mobile App, Launches new Google Travel   

Rechelle AnnShare
Artem Oleshko | Shutterstock.com
Science 4 min read

Don't be Fooled, Image Recognition Tech can be Hacked               

William McKinneyShare
Shutterstock
Technology 2 min read

Google Receives Go Signal to Build Smart City in Canada           

Sumbo BelloShare
Blurry Me | Shutterstock.com
Technology 5 min read

The Ultimate OK Google Commands List                                                 

Brett ForsbergShare
efa2015 / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google to pay $340 Million in Advertising Credit to SMBs         

Sumbo BelloShare
The Synthetic Sensor | Carnegie Mellon University | Gierad Laput
Technology 3 min read

Make any Appliance Smart With the Google-funded Synthetic Sensor

Zayan GuedimShare
Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Culture 3 min read

5 Methods for Enabling Google Assistant on a Non-Pixel Device

William McKinneyShare
It's not surprising that Google and Apple want to jump on the foldable tech bandwagon. ¦ Chesky / Shutterstock
Technology 3 min read

Report: Google and Apple May Join Samsung in Foldable Tech Market

Juliet ChildersShare
Pavel Chagochkin / Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Google’s AI Can Spot Lung Cancer Months Before Doctors         

Sumbo BelloShare
BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Updates Advertising Policies, Bans Certain Categories 

Edgy UniverseShare
Heiko Kueverling | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Visitor Conversion Hacks You can Implement for Free               

Chris ParbeyShare
OpturaDesign / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google's Nofollow Update to Roll Out on March 1 2020                 

Sumbo BelloShare
We still haven't figured out a way to jack in and leave this measly reality behind. Maybe Google WebVR support for Oculus Rift will help us get there. | Betto Rodrigues | Shutterstock.com
Technology 3 min read

Redditor Discovers That Google Chrome Supports Oculus Rift     

Juliet ChildersShare
Sasas Photography / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

You can now add Support Links to Your GMB Profile                       

Edgy UniverseShare
PixieMe / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google to Make Ad Frequency Management Privacy-Safe Using AI 

Edgy UniverseShare
Chakrapong Zyn | Shutterstock.com
Science 2 min read

Bio-monitoring Contact Lenses Improve Diabetes Treatment         

John NShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.