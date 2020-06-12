Facebook Adds Wikipedia Knowledge Panels to Search Result

Facebook's search result now displays Wikipedia knowledge panels in response to specific queries. It's similar to Google's information box.

Facebook‘s search engine has always focused on helping users find content on its platform. These include pages of other users, brand pages, local businesses, among others.

However, the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, declared back in 2014 that Search for Facebook would be a “multiyear voyage.” Now the social media giant appears to be keeping its promise.

According to a recent report, Facebook is introducing information boxes into its search results for specific queries. What’s more, the information within these boxes is sourced from Wikipedia.

Unsurprisingly, the feature is reminiscent of the Wikipedia knowledge panels on the Google search result page.

Wikipedia Knowledge Panels on Facebook

As in the case with Google’s knowledge panels, the Wikipedia information box on Facebook displays essential details about entities.

For example, a quick search for Nicholas Cage would provide a summary of the actor’s date and place of birth. You’ll also see information about his awards and his educational background.

But, unlike Google’s knowledge panels, which shows links to the actor’s popular social media profile, Facebook shows only the Instagram link.

In fact, the Wikipedia Knowledge panel on Facebook doesn’t link to other outside domains. This suggests that the social media is trying to keep its users within the Facebook ecosystem as much as it can.

It’s not clear how many users can access the new feature at the moment. However, Facebook confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s still running the pilot program.

Currently, the feature is only available in English, and it’s on iOS, desktop, as well as the mobile web.

Facebook Using Information Box to Fight Misinformation

The new knowledge panel feature can aid Facebook in its fight against misinformation on its platform.

Rather than tackle misinformation by making changes to its platform or policies, Facebook is providing access to a fact-checking tool. Users can now look up sources on Wikipedia to verify an information’s accuracy.

While the Wikipedia knowledge panel is a good start, it’s unlikely to silence the critics of the social media giant’s policies.

