Google Reveals the Most Searched Topics of 2019 Around the World

Google has released its annual list of the most searched topics of 2019. And it shows some exciting search trends.

It’s always fun to look back at the topics that piqued the interest of search engine users over the year.

Some topics on the search trends reflect important events, for example, ICC Cricket World Cup. Others represent a significant milestone that occurred in 2019. An example of such a topic is the movie Avengers: Endgame.

The list is based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year. And readers can filter it to view country-specific search trends.

For example, the most searched term in the United States this year is Disney‘s new video-on-demand streaming service, Disney+.

So, which topics garnered the most attention globally?

Google’s 10 Most Searched Topics of 2019

Here are the most searched topics this year.

1. India Vs. South Africa

The sport of Cricket comes with may rivalries. And one of the oldest could be India vs. South Africa a rivalry that’s two decades old.

India vs. South Africa rivalry in the Cricket World Cup reportedly started at their first World Cup clash in 1992. Since then, both teams have faced each other at the biggest stage five times.

The most recent clash was on June 6, 2019, in Southampton, where India won the match by six wickets.

2. Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce was an American actor who first appeared in the movie Mirrors in 2008.

After that, Boyce featured in other movies like feature films Eagle Eye, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2. He also starred in Disney Channel’s comedy series Jessie.

On July 6, 2019, Boyce died at the age of 20. According to statements from his family, the actor’s death was due to complications of epilepsy.

3. Copa América

The Copa América is the main men’s football tournament, which involves the national teams from CONMEBOL – the South American Football Confederation. It’s the oldest international football competition, and it determines the champions of South America.

The 2019 Copa América in Brazil was the 46th edition. And it took place across six venues in the country from June 14 till July 7, 2019.

The host country, Brazil, won the tournament, defeating Peru 3 – 1 in the final.

4. Bangladesh Vs. India

Like India vs. South Africa, Bangladesh vs. India is a growing rivalry in the sport of Cricket.

While both teams hate losing to each other in Cricket, the result has been mostly one-sided, with India winning the most games.

According to reports, Bangladesh hasn’t defeated India since the ODI series win in 2015. And this has fuelled the rivalry even further.

5. iPhone 11

The California-based tech company, Apple Inc., designed, developed, and marketed the iPhone 11 in 2019.

The company unveiled the smartphone at the Steve Jobs Theater, along with the flagship iPhone 11 Pro on September 10, 2019. However, the phone did not become available for purchase for another ten days.

The iPhone 11 has enjoyed a generally favorable review since its launch.

6. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is an American fantasy drama television series adapted from George R.R. Martins‘s fantasy novels, A Song of Fire and Ice.

The first season of the television series premiered on HBO back in 2011 and reached its concluded in May 2019 after eight seasons. Along with a record-breaking broad viewership and critical acclaim, Game of Thrones also gathered loads of awards over the years.

In 2019, the show’s final season got 32 Emmy nominations, setting a record for most Emmy nominations received in the same year by any regular series.

7. Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 superhero movie that’s based on a team of superheroes from Marvel Comics called the Avengers.

Released as a sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame may have been the most anticipated movie of 2019. What’s more, Disney backed the film with Marvel’s most extensive marketing campaign yet.

On May 7, eleven days after Avenger: Endgame‘s release, it surpassed Infinity War‘s entire theatrical run. The movie went on to break numerous box office records to become the highest-grossing movie of all time with $2.8 billion worldwide.

8. Joker

Joker is a 2019 psychological thriller that’s based on DC comic book character, Joker.

The movie premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2019, where it won the Golden Lion. It was later released in the United States on October 4, 2019.

Joker has grossed over $1billion worldwide, making it the first R-rated movie to cross a billion-dollar mark. Also, the film received four nominations at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

9. Notre Dame

Notre-Dame, also known as Notre-Dame de Paris, is a medieval Catholic cathedral on the Île de la Cité in the 4th arrondissement of Paris.

On the evening of April 15, 2019, while Notre-Dame was undergoing renovation and restoration, its roof caught fire. The fire lasted for nearly 15 hours, causing severe damages to the cathedral.

Following the fire, several proposals suggested modernizing the Notre-Dame’s design. However, on July 16, 2019, the French Parliament passed a law which states that the cathedral should be rebuilt as it was before.

10. ICC Cricket World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) organizes the ICC Cricket World Cup every four years.

Not only is the tournament the flagship event of the international cricket calendar, but it may also be one of the most viewed sporting events. In 2019, England, one of the host countries, emerged as the Cricket World Cup champion.

The next ICC Cricket World Cup will take place in India in 2023.

Read the complete list of the most searched topics of 2019 here.

