search
Technology 4 min read

Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More

The highly-anticipated Google Stadia is finally coming to the United States, Canada, and the UK markets this November 19!

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 16, 2019 at 6:00 am GMT
Shutterstock

Shutterstock

It’s official; Google Stadia will launch on November 19th in 14 territories, including the United States, Canada, and the UK.

Earlier in the year, Google introduced its cloud gaming service, Stadia, to the world. The announcement featured gameplay sessions, as well as a comparison with the current popular console games – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

But that was it. We didn’t know when Stadia would launch or how much we would have to pay for it. Also, Google did not provide details on the games that would be available on the service.

Now, the tech giant has provided more information about its game streaming service. But, before we delve into the details, a quick recap:

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is an upcoming cloud gaming service that’s capable of streaming video games at up to 4K resolution, 60 frames-per-second to players. As you may have guessed, it depends on Google’s data center to work.

So, individuals with a high-speed internet connection will be able to access these games through Google Chrome on desktop or via tablets, smartphones, and smart TVs.

With that said, here’s what we know so far about Stadia.

4 Things You Should Know about Google Stadia

1. Founders Edition Vs. Premier Edition

Earlier in the year, Google promised early access to Stadia through the Founder’s Edition. So, users that paid for the pre-order would be first to get a package, which includes a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller.

Other perks that come with the Founder’s Edition include:

  • A buddy pass to gift three months Stadia access
  • Ability to secure an early Stadia handle
  • Exclusive dark blue Stadia controller
  • Founder’s badge next to your account name

In case you’re wondering, it’s too late to get the Founder’s Edition since it sold out months ago. But, the Premier Edition is currently available for pre-order.

While it may not offer the numerous perks of the Founder’s Edition, at least you’ll have early access.

2. The Launch Regions and Pricing

Stadia Pricing | Image Credit: Google

Right now, Stadia is launching in 14 regions, including the United States, Canada, Ireland, and France. However, Google says the game streaming service won’t be available in Hawaii or Guam at launch.

As for the price, you have to drop an initial $130 or $10 per month for early access. Meanwhile, the Stadia controller costs $70.

Of course, if you’re willing to wait until 2020, you wouldn’t have to pay for access or the Google-branded hardware. Not only will Stadia come to Android phones, but it would also be available on Apple TVs, Rokus, and maybe even iOS devices.

3. Stadia Controller

Google Stadia controller
Stadia Controller | Image Credit: Google

If you’re using Stadia on a laptop, tablet, or phone, any HID controller will do. However, the custom Stadia controller is the only way to play wirelessly on a TV.

Google says game streaming service will eventually support other gamepads for wireless play.

Also, you should know that the Google-branded controller won’t support Bluetooth audio at launch. That means you’ll need to plug a 3.5 mm jack headset if you’re gaming with Chromecast or TV.

Laptop, tablet, and phone users can connect to the devices’ Bluetooth to get around the wireless audio shortcoming.

4. Confirmed Game List

As far as we can tell, the big video game publishers are on board. These include Ubisoft, 2K Games, Sega, Square Enix, Bethesda, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Rockstar, among others.

Also, Google intends to release a couple of exclusive games for the Stadia. That way, players can take full advantage of the cloud computing infrastructure.

However, reports suggest gamers won’t see these exclusive content for another four years. Until then, classics like Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XV will have to do.

Read More: ENDGAME: How Google Stadia Will Transform 5 Industries

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Adiantum offers better encryption for lower-end devices. | Google
Technology 2 min read

Google's Adiantum Completely Democratizes Data Encryption       

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How Artificial Intelligence can Improve Your SEO Efforts         

Edgy UniverseShare
Glass Enterprise AGCO
Technology 5 min read

Look out! Google Glass is Back With Enterprise Edition             

Rechelle AnnShare
Top 10 Tools to Automate Your Social Media Marketing Strategy
Marketing 9 min read

Top 10 Tools to Automate Your Social Media Marketing Strategy

Juliet ChildersShare
Think of your site like Dr. Frankenstein would (he's got a lot of page views) | Patrimonio Designs LTD | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

Informative Facts Regarding Proven Semantic SEO                           

StephanieShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 3 min read

Google Changes Algorithm to Boost Original Reporting                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Screenshot from Made by Google YouTube Channel
Technology 3 min read

The Google Pixel 4 To Include Face Unlock Technology                 

Sumbo BelloShare
In great news for cows everywhere, a new survey shows that the public is ready to try synthetic meat. ¦ Shutterstock
Culture 2 min read

Survey Shows Asia is Ready for Lab-Grown Meat                               

Zayan GuedimShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Technology 3 min read

Researchers Turn Plastic Water Bottles into Prosthetic Limbs 

Sumbo BelloShare
Sergey Ko | Shutterstock
Culture 4 min read

World Backup Day: 4 Ways to Prevent Data Loss Today                   

Juliet ChildersShare
Heiko Kueverling | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

4 Visitor Conversion Hacks You can Implement for Free               

Chris ParbeyShare
Shuttestock
Technology 2 min read

How Hackers can Hijack Devices Using a Laser Pointer                 

Sumbo BelloShare
Sebestyen Balint | Shutterstock.com
Science 5 min read

Data is Currency: India's Aadhaar Biometric Registry                 

Brett ForsbergShare
Google Docs is an incredibly useful free resource for everyone. The best way to take advantage is to learn all of its tricks.| Dennizn | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Paste Style: did you Know About This Google Docs Trick?           

Juliet ChildersShare
Artist's abstraction of quantum mechanics. | Sakkmesterke | Shutterstock.com
Uncategorized 3 min read

Russians Lead the Quantum Computer Race With 51-Qubit Machine

Zayan GuedimShare
Chombosan | Shutterstock.com
Science 3 min read

3 Ways AI is Helping Identify Health Risks and Disease             

Zayan GuedimShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.