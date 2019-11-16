Google Stadia: Everything you Need to Know and More

It’s official; Google Stadia will launch on November 19th in 14 territories, including the United States, Canada, and the UK.

Earlier in the year, Google introduced its cloud gaming service, Stadia, to the world. The announcement featured gameplay sessions, as well as a comparison with the current popular console games – PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

But that was it. We didn’t know when Stadia would launch or how much we would have to pay for it. Also, Google did not provide details on the games that would be available on the service.

Now, the tech giant has provided more information about its game streaming service. But, before we delve into the details, a quick recap:

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is an upcoming cloud gaming service that’s capable of streaming video games at up to 4K resolution, 60 frames-per-second to players. As you may have guessed, it depends on Google’s data center to work.

So, individuals with a high-speed internet connection will be able to access these games through Google Chrome on desktop or via tablets, smartphones, and smart TVs.

With that said, here’s what we know so far about Stadia.

4 Things You Should Know about Google Stadia

1. Founders Edition Vs. Premier Edition

Earlier in the year, Google promised early access to Stadia through the Founder’s Edition. So, users that paid for the pre-order would be first to get a package, which includes a Chromecast Ultra and Stadia Controller.

Other perks that come with the Founder’s Edition include:

A buddy pass to gift three months Stadia access

Ability to secure an early Stadia handle

Exclusive dark blue Stadia controller

Founder’s badge next to your account name

In case you’re wondering, it’s too late to get the Founder’s Edition since it sold out months ago. But, the Premier Edition is currently available for pre-order.

While it may not offer the numerous perks of the Founder’s Edition, at least you’ll have early access.

2. The Launch Regions and Pricing

Right now, Stadia is launching in 14 regions, including the United States, Canada, Ireland, and France. However, Google says the game streaming service won’t be available in Hawaii or Guam at launch.

As for the price, you have to drop an initial $130 or $10 per month for early access. Meanwhile, the Stadia controller costs $70.

Of course, if you’re willing to wait until 2020, you wouldn’t have to pay for access or the Google-branded hardware. Not only will Stadia come to Android phones, but it would also be available on Apple TVs, Rokus, and maybe even iOS devices.

3. Stadia Controller

If you’re using Stadia on a laptop, tablet, or phone, any HID controller will do. However, the custom Stadia controller is the only way to play wirelessly on a TV.

Google says game streaming service will eventually support other gamepads for wireless play.

Also, you should know that the Google-branded controller won’t support Bluetooth audio at launch. That means you’ll need to plug a 3.5 mm jack headset if you’re gaming with Chromecast or TV.

Laptop, tablet, and phone users can connect to the devices’ Bluetooth to get around the wireless audio shortcoming.

4. Confirmed Game List

As far as we can tell, the big video game publishers are on board. These include Ubisoft, 2K Games, Sega, Square Enix, Bethesda, Capcom, Electronic Arts, Rockstar, among others.

Also, Google intends to release a couple of exclusive games for the Stadia. That way, players can take full advantage of the cloud computing infrastructure.

However, reports suggest gamers won’t see these exclusive content for another four years. Until then, classics like Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XV will have to do.