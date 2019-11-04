search
Technology 2 min read

Google to Stop Indexing Flash Content in Search

Following Adobe's announcement that it will stop supporting Flash next year, Google confirmed that it would no longer index the flash content of webpages.

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello Nov 04, 2019 at 6:30 am GMT
Adobe Flash logo | Shutterstock

Adobe Flash logo | Shutterstock

Google recently announced in a blog post that it would stop indexing Flash content in Search.

In the early days of the internet, we all loved Flash, and that’s understandable. Not only did it bring interactive elements to an otherwise dull page, but we also got rich animations, and media too.

As a result, Adobe‘s Flash became one of the most widely used browser plugins on the internet. At the time, you couldn’t even watch YouTube or Facebook videos without Flash.

But, it all changed soon.

The Slow Demise of Flash

In 2010, Steve Jobs wrote a scathing open letter explaining why he wouldn’t let Apple products near Adobe Flash. It took almost ten years, but other tech companies soon followed suit.

Big-name browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Firefox 69 started disabling Flash by default. Then seven years after Jobs’s letter,  Adobe finally announced that it would stop supporting Flash by 2020.

So, it wasn’t surprising when Google announced that it would stop indexing Flash content. That means the search engine will ignore webpages with such content altogether.

Engineering manager at Google, Dong-Hwi Lee wrote in a blog post:

“Google Search will stop supporting Flash later this year. In Web pages that contain Flash content, Google Search will ignore the Flash content. Google Search will stop indexing standalone SWF files.”

Why Google Will No Longer Index Flash Content?

Adobe launched Flash in 1996, a year before Google’s arrival.

However, the search engine‘s bot did not start crawling Flash files until 2008, according to reports. So, webpages that used animations, games, and other media could show up on the search engine.

As useful as Flash was, it had always raised security concerns.

While Adobe tried to keep up with patching zero-day exploits, the tech giant didn’t catch critical vulnerabilities fast enough. As a result, the multimedia platform poses a constant risk to web users.

Also, HTML5 proved to be a more viable alternative. With developers’ focus on the convenient, safer, more powerful HTML5, Flash’s necessity, and presence dwindled.

According to Google, the change will not affect most websites and users. However, if your page still features Flash content, the search engine recommends that switching to HTML5.

Flash, you inspired the web. Now, there are web standards like HTML5 to continue your legacy,” Lee concluded.

Read More: Google Makes new Domain Public for you to use

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Apple Launches Open-source, Dedicated Machine Learning Journal
Technology 4 min read

Apple Launches Open-source, Dedicated Machine Learning Journal

Rechelle AnnShare
Takayuki | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 3 min read

What Live Video Features Mean for Facebook, Instagram               

Chris ParbeyShare
Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

Video Monetization: How To Earn Money From Your Online Videos

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Culture 3 min read

Instagram Meme Purge Left Dozens of Accounts Disabled               

Rechelle AnnShare
Shutterstock
Science 2 min read

Google's Deep Learning AI Diagnoses Cancer Better Than Humans

Zayan GuedimShare
Diego Cervo | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

Google Acquires 60db to Compete with Apple Podcasts                   

Zayan GuedimShare
Crafting a picture description might seem simple, but there is a nuance to it. | Image By Jirsak | Shutterstock
Marketing 7 min read

6 Ways to use ALT Image Text as a Picture Description…...

Alexander DeShare
Our Favorite Moments From San Diego Comic-Con
Culture 5 min read

Our Favorite Moments From San Diego Comic-Con                               

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

How To Use Meme Marketing To Increase Brand Awareness               

Sumbo BelloShare
Why The iPad Pro 2017 Will Change the Mobile Device Industry
Technology 4 min read

Why The iPad Pro 2017 Will Change the Mobile Device Industry 

William McKinneyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Kids is Getting its Own Website                                           

Sumbo BelloShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstuck
Marketing 2 min read

Google Expands Placement Options for Its App Ads                         

Sumbo BelloShare
14398 | Pixabay.com
Marketing 3 min read

The Latest Comprehensive Map of our Social Media Universe       

Chris ParbeyShare
g0d4ather | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Andrew Ng: Everyone Should Master Deep Learning                           

Brett ForsbergShare
Mark Van Scyoc | Shutterstock.com
Technology 4 min read

Net Neutrality: Who is Pushing Back on the Ajit Pai Regulatory…...

Brett ForsbergShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 6 min read

Why Amazon is Dominating Google Shopping                                         

Alexander DeShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.