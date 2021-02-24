search
Google Updates Search Console with Associations Page

Feb 24, 2021
Edgy Universe
Feb 24, 2021
Photo Mix / Pixabay.com

Photo Mix / Pixabay.com

Google has announced a new Associations Page in Search Console to provide an extensive view of data across several services.

Lately, Google has been introducing new features to make Search Console reporting as comprehensive as possible.

Last year, the search giant rolled out several new reports to help site owners with COVID-19 announcements. Shortly after that, Google added a new Core Web Vitals report to the tool.

Since then, the Search Console has undergone a handful of changes. These include:

  • Report for recipe structured data
  • Merging Search Console and Analytics data
  • Adding news performance report

So, it didn’t come as a surprise when the search and advertising giant announced the Associations page for Search Console.

The announcement on Twitter reads:

“We’re happy to announce that Search Console has a new and enhanced Association page. But don’t worry, any associations that were previously set are carried over to the new Associations page automatically.”

Here’s what you should know about the new page.

Using the New Associations Page on Search Console

An association refers to the connection between a Search Console property and another entity or property in another Google service.

As such, the new Associations page helps connect your Search Console with several other Google accounts. For example, you can link the web service with the Google Analytics tool.

The announcement reads:

“Starting today, you can also link Search Console domain properties to Google Analytics and get better coverage of your organic search results. We recommend using this option as it can help you get a more complete picture in the Search Console reports in Google Analytics.”

With that said, the new Associations page extends beyond Analytics. It also supports other Google properties such as YouTube, Android apps, Chrome Web Store, and Google Ads.

The goal here is apparent — access to more information. The new Associations page provides a detailed view of data across your entire Google services.

Associating your site with the following Google services can unlock more functionality for your site,” says the search giant.

Read More: Number of Backlinks is Irrelevant to Google Search Algorithm

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Edgy Universe

EDGY is an SEO incubator, forecaster, and support center for deep learning, technological advancement, and enterprise-level end-to-end search programs.

