search
Marketing 2 min read

Search Console gets new Reports for Special Announcements

Profile Image
Sumbo Bello May 06, 2020 at 5:17 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
Profile Image
Sumbo Bello
May 06, 2020 at 5:17 am GMT
Marketing 2 min read
dennizn / Shutterstock.com

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Google has introduced a new report in Search Console for sites that are using the COVID-19 Special Announcements structured data markup.

Last month, Google introduced a new way for site owners to highlight COVID-19 announcements on Google Search.

Sites that wanted to make a coronavirus-related announcement had two options. They could either add “SpecialAnnouncementstructured data to their webpages or submit a COVID-19 announcement in the Search Console.

Google stated that the new feature was only available to health and government agency sites. That way, essential updates like school closures or stay-at-home directives can appear directly on Google Search.

At the time, the tech giant also promised to develop the feature further, and maybe expand it to include more sites. Now, Google is making good on one of its promises.

In a post on Google Webmaster Central Blog, executives from the company wrote:

“Today, we are announcing support for SpecialAnnouncement in Google Search Console, including new reports to help you find any issues with your implementation and monitor how this rich result type is performing.”

Here’s what you should know about the new reports on Search Console.

Special Announcement Enhancement Report

Site owners that have implemented “SpecialAnnouncement” structured data can now access this new report on Search Console. Thanks to the Enhancement reports, you can now identify errors, warnings as well as valid implementations.

Also, site owners can use the report to validate fixed issues on their website. In turn, it’ll trigger a process where the search engine recrawls the affected page.

Special Announcements in Performance Report

This report provides details on the performance of your SpecialAnnouncement marked-up pages on Google Search.

That means you can track clicks, impressions as well as the CTR results of your special announcement pages on the Performance report. With this report, you’ll understand how the pages are trending for any of the available dimensions.

Special Announcements in Rich Results

Finally, Google’s Rich Results Test Tools now support special announcement structured data.

After adding SpecialAnnouncement structured data to your page, you can use the tool to test the markup. Even if you’re yet to publish the markup on your site, you can still upload a piece of code for testing.

“These new tools should make it easier to understand how your marked-up SpecialAnnouncement pages perform on Search and to identify and fix issues,” says Google.

Read More: Google to Show More Local COVID-19 News in Search

First AI Web Content Optimization Platform Just for Writers

Found this article interesting?

Let Sumbo Bello know how much you appreciate this article by clicking the heart icon and by sharing this article on social media.

Twitter Share Facebook Share Share More
Profile Image

Sumbo Bello

Sumbo Bello is a creative writer who enjoys creating data-driven content for news sites. In his spare time, he plays basketball and listens to Coldplay.

Handpicked

Ricky Of The World / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

DuckDuckGo Now Serves Quick Answers in Search Results               

Edgy UniverseShare
Angelina Bambina / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

YouTube Creators can now Monetize Coronavirus Content               

Sumbo BelloShare
This is what QWOP was going for, right? | Robuart | Shutterstock.com
Culture 4 min read

Google’s DeepMind AI Recreates Viral Browser Game QWOP         

Juliet ChildersShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Marketing 4 min read

The Beginner's Quick Guide to Link Building in 2019                   

Edgy UniverseShare
Incorporated | Syfy
Culture 12 min read

10 Things the Syfy Series 'Incorporated' got Right About our Futu...

Juliet ChildersShare
Image by Purplexsu | Shutterstock
Technology 4 min read

Museums Go Digital: How Google Arts & Culture Took the Mayan...

Juliet ChildersShare
Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 2 min read

Google Adds New Shopping Section to Search Result                       

Edgy UniverseShare
rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Technology 2 min read

Twitter Offers Developers and Researchers Access to COVID-19 Data...

Sumbo BelloShare
Google | Mountain View, CA | Turtix | Shutterstock.com
Marketing 4 min read

How to Rank in Google Featured Snippets                                           

Chris ParbeyShare
Image courtesy of Shutterstock
Culture 3 min read

Tinder Joins Other Apps in the Revolt Against App Store Fees 

Rechelle AnnShare
Paste Magazine | Pastemagazine.com
Technology 5 min read

Google Confirms Arrival of Google Assistant on Android TV Today!

Rechelle AnnShare
Ascannio / Shutterstock.com
Marketing 5 min read

How Search Behavior is Changing During the COVID-19 Pandemic 

Edgy UniverseShare
This new physical security key could significantly reduce the risk of hacking threats. ¦ Image via yubikey
Technology 2 min read

WebAuthn Makes More Headway in Physical Login Options               

Juliet ChildersShare
Africa Studio | Shutterstock
Culture 13 min read

Attention Span is the New Currency                                                     

Sophie FitzpatrickShare
Bhupinder Nayyar | Flickr.com
Technology 7 min read

Smartphone AI: The Trend That Will Make Future Phones Smarter

Rechelle AnnShare
ColiN00B | Pixabay.com
Technology 3 min read

Major Security Flaws Threaten the Safety of Computers Worldwide

Rechelle AnnShare
Comments (0)
Most Recent most recent
You
share Scroll to top

Link Copied Successfully

Sign in

Sign in to access your personalized homepage, follow authors and topics you love, and clap for stories that matter to you.

Sign in with Google Sign in with Facebook

By using our site you agree to our privacy policy.